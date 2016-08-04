The Best Makeup Tips for Every Eye Shape

They say the eyes are the windows to the soul. After all, human eyes are the most conspicuous elements on our face; our eyes see, but they are also meant to be seen. Between the shades, contours, and combination capabilities, there is an overwhelming plethora of possibilities when it comes to generating fresh, new looks. But a smoky eye that looks striking on you might not emerge looking too fabulous on someone else — and the most dominant distinction winds down to eye shape.

Here we’ve rounded up six very diverse eye silhouettes to achieve one mutual goal: brighter, bigger, more awake eyes. Just follow these simple tips to determine your inherent eye shape and debunk the most flattering makeup routine for your lids. We guarantee you'll have the perfect #onfleek look in no time.