8 Luxury Mascaras That Are Worth the High Price Tag

For many of us, mascara is our desert island beauty product. But, even if you're willing to give up the rest of your makeup routine for a tube, it doesn't mean that's what you actually want to do.

But, hear us out: How many times have you grabbed whatever mascara was on sale at the drugstore only to be disappointed that it clumped and flaked mid-way through your day? That's where luxury mascaras step in.

While most of our favorite formulas are over $20, you'll get longer wear, less flaking, and ingredients that will also simultaneously condition your lashes.

Convinced that you should be willing to spend a little extra money on a new mascara? We've rounded up the high-end tubes that are worth splurging on.

