8 Luxury Mascaras That Are Worth the High Price Tag

For many of us, mascara is our desert island beauty product. But, even if you're willing to give up the rest of your makeup routine for a tube, it doesn't mean that's what you actually want to do. 

But, hear us out: How many times have you grabbed whatever mascara was on sale at the drugstore only to be disappointed that it clumped and flaked mid-way through your day? That's where luxury mascaras step in.

While most of our favorite formulas are over $20, you'll get longer wear, less flaking, and ingredients that will also simultaneously condition your lashes.

Convinced that you should be willing to spend a little extra money on a new mascara? We've rounded up the high-end tubes that are worth splurging on.

Givenchy Noir Couture 4 In 1 Mascara 

Givenchy's Noir Couture mascara is a winner because of its unique wand. The tri-tufted bristles coat more lashes per swipe and from a variety of angles. As for the actual formula, it's enriched with the brand's signature lash-boosting complex which nourishes, protects, and strengthens lashes starting from the root. 

Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara 

In the case of lashes, someone asking you if you have extensions is the ultimate compliment. Apply a few coats of Benefit's multitasking, jet black mascara, and no one will believe that yours are real. 

Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara 

This cult-favorite tube is perfect if you love layering on multiple coats of mascara. The high-pigment formula is buildable so that you can swipe it on a few times without it clumping, flaking, or making your lashes stick together. 

Charlotte Tilbury Fat Full Lashes 5 Star Mascara 

Is there anything this mascara doesn't do? Short answer: no. If you're looking enhance your lashes all-around, Charlotte Tilbury's formula curls, defines, lengthens, and boosts volume with a single coat. 

Chantecaille Faux Cils Longest Lash Mascara 

It's not often that you come across a mascara that truly wows you—both for its price tag and its results. Chantecaille's lengthening formula is spiked with peptides that stimulate growth, alongside conditioning rosewater. 

Tom Ford Extreme Mascara 

Tiny powders in Tom Ford's mascara latch on to each individual lash to make them look darker and so much fuller. Its long brush makes it easy to build up lashes for a more dramatic finish. 

Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara 

Inspired by actual velvet, a coat Marc Jacobs' creamy mascara makes lashes look fluffy and full with a smooth, cake-free finish. 

Dior Diorshow Pump'n'Volume Mascara 

Don't let the unconventional tube of this Dior mascara intimidate you. By squeezing the soft tube, you warm up the mascara so that it fully loads on the brush's bristles. The result? A voluminous look that are the definition of #lashgoals. 

