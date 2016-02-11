The Best Fiber-Filled Mascaras for a Faux Lash Effect

Alexis Bennett
Feb 11, 2016 @ 12:00 pm

It's true that your eyebrows can change the way your entire face looks, but celebrity makeup artists know that eyelashes are just as important. If you don't believe it, we dare you to try and find a star that isn't wearing falsies on the red carpet. The extra length and volume not only gives peeper a flirty edge, but also open up the entire face. But if you're not quite ready to test out extensions or just want a quick fix, fiber mascaras are your best bet. These tubes are filled with silk or rayon filaments that adhere to your natural hairs, resulting in fuller, enviable fringe.

It's time to say goodbye to stubby lashes and hello to unbelievably real length with one of our favorite formulas below.

Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara

Marc Jacobs created this beloved tube from memories of watching his mother shave fibers off a velvet ribbon while making her own custom falsies. If you really want to up your lash game, reach for this defining mascara.

Estée Lauder Sumptuous Extreme Lash Multiplying Volume Mascara

Give your lashes a makeover with Estée Lauder's high-volume fibers. A few coats is all you'll need to reveal brighter eyes.

KEVYN AUCOIN The Essential Mascara

Score dramatic length and precise application with this curved wand. This formula is loaded with soft fibers that melt into each lash.

L'Oréal Paris Voluminous False Fiber Lashes

Fake a thick and long fringe with this lash sculpting mixture. A few swipes will give you that 'Are they real?' effect instantly.

Smashbox Full Exposure Mascara

Lash out with this lengthening and volumizing choice that amplifies each hair from every single angle.

Dior Diorshow Extase Mascara

The couture-inspired wand on this winner isn't just for show. Each fiber works to define lashes for a covetable 3D finish.

