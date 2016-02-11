The Best Fiber-Filled Mascaras for a Faux Lash Effect

It's true that your eyebrows can change the way your entire face looks, but celebrity makeup artists know that eyelashes are just as important. If you don't believe it, we dare you to try and find a star that isn't wearing falsies on the red carpet. The extra length and volume not only gives peeper a flirty edge, but also open up the entire face. But if you're not quite ready to test out extensions or just want a quick fix, fiber mascaras are your best bet. These tubes are filled with silk or rayon filaments that adhere to your natural hairs, resulting in fuller, enviable fringe.

It's time to say goodbye to stubby lashes and hello to unbelievably real length with one of our favorite formulas below.

