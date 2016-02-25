The Best Eyeliners for Your Eye Color

Erin Lukas
Feb 25, 2016 @ 11:30 am

The power and versatility of a black eyeliner can’t be disputed, but sometimes lining with an inky hue can make eyes look flat. For every eye color there are certain shades that can boost their natural hue, and others that can alter its appearance all together for extra impact. All it takes is applying a little bit of color wheel theory when you’re choosing liners to find the right tones that will help your eyes reach their full potential. What shades of liner should you try on your peepers? Read on to find out.

Brown Eyes

Swap your black cat-eye for a navy blue flick to enhance the natural golden flecks in your warm, brown eyes.

Essence $3 SHOP NOW
Brown Eyes

Make your eyes really pop by swiping along your lash line with a liner in a contrasting color, like a vibrant purple.

L'Oreal Paris $6 SHOP NOW
Brown Eyes

Gray might not be the first color that comes to mind when you want to play up your brown eyes, but a cool charcoal shade of liner against warm brown eyes will really make your irises glow.

Maybelline $7 SHOP NOW
Blue Eyes

The way an emerald green shade accentuates hidden gold flecks in blue eyes is proof that sometimes opposites do attract.

Dolce & Gabbana $31 SHOP NOW
Blue Eyes

A contrasting metallic like copper will pick up the gold flecks in blue eyes and really brighten them up. Keep the line close to the lashes, or take a bold turn by covering more of the lid for night.

MAC $17 SHOP NOW
Green Eyes

As far as color matches go, green and violet can’t be topped. The purple accent will enhance the eye’s earthy green hues without looking too audacious.

Charlotte Tilbury $27 SHOP NOW
Green Eyes

Since red complements green on the color wheel, the reddish undertones of a copper liner will look gorgeous on a set of green eyes.

Nars $25 SHOP NOW
Green Eyes

A jet black liner can have a flattening effect on light eyes. Instead, elevate your green peepers with a brown shade that’s a touch softer, but still impactful.

Laura Mercier $25 SHOP NOW
Hazel Eyes

Gilded eyeliner will boost the green tones in hazel eyes. For a radiant look, add a touch of gold liner to the center and inner corner of the eyes to really make them sparkle.

Marc Jacobs Beauty $25 SHOP NOW
Hazel Eyes

A neutral brown shade like Revlon’s pencil will boost the natural rich tones in hazel eyes.

Revlon $6 SHOP NOW
Gray Eyes

Accentuate the blue side of your gray eyes with a vivid burgundy on your lash and water lines. 

Estee Lauder $23 SHOP NOW
Gray Eyes

Gray eyes will look amazing with a pearly shade of liner that emphasizes their rare smoky color.

NYX $5 SHOP NOW

