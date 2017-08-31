4 Eyeliners That'll Solve All of Your Cat Eye Problems

Considering the level of arm aerobics involved in applying cat eye eyeliner, it should really be its own Olympic sport. On top of keeping a steady hand, it takes a lot of wrist twisting and turning to draw your wing on at the just the right angle.

After years of practice (and questionable eyeliner looks), I've finally mastered the cat eye and can draw on the subtle cat flick I wear on most days in under three minutes—and on the first try. (A skill worthy of my humblebrag.)

That being said, if you love the bold look of a dramatic wing like Amy Winehouse's signature eye makeup, Adele's more subtle cat flick, or Lily Collins's cool negative space cat eye but don't have as much patience to master the technique as I did, there's a handful of products out there that exist to help you out.

If you Google "how to do a cat eye", hundreds of tutorials and hacks will pop up but many of them are difficult, or involve extra props that sometimes can make a bad eyeliner situation even worse (Scotch Tape anyone?). As an alternative, some brands have give the traditional liquid eyeliner pen a makeover so that they specifically make doing a cat eye easier if you're struggling with it.

And before you write off these liners as gimmicky, I've tried them all and they really work. Keep scrolling for four eyeliners that eliminate (most) of the struggle of drawing on a cat eye.

1 of 4 Courtesy

Lancôme Grandiôse Liner 

If doing your eyeliner has ever made you wish you were double-jointed, this Lancôme liner is for you. It has the world's first bendable wand with a multi-click handle that finally gives you the flexibility you need to execute that elusive symmetrical cat eye. 

Personally, I like clicking the wand inwards to draw along my lash line and retracting it in the opposite direction to do the actual wing. 

2 of 4 Courtesy

MAC Cosmetics Rollerwheel Liquid Liner

The Internet freaked out over MAC's rollerwheel liner, comparing it to a pizza cutter—and that's exactly how it works. The slim wand and wheel applicator makes drawing a razor-sharp, precise line on your along your lash line almost entirely effortless. 

That being said, I found it tricker to use when creating a cat eye because it was hard to use the rollerwheel applicator for filling in the outline of my wing. If you want to extend your eyeliner outwards with a clean, simple line, then this liner is for you. 

3 of 4 Courtesy

The Vamp Stamp VaVaVoom Medium Wing Eyeliner Stamp 

You've probably seen The Vamp Stamp on your Instagram feed this spring. Now, the viral makeup tool has launched, and yes, the stamp really does leave you with the cat eye of your dreams. Here's how it works: You tap the end of the tool into the brand's hybrid cushion-liquid liner ($20; bloomingdales.com), line it up to the outer corner of your eye with it angled slightly upwards from where you want your wing, and stamp it. Follow up with the angled brush that comes with the liner to draw a line along your lash line and connecting to your wing. 

The only learning curves are placing the tool and soaking the tool into the eyeliner pot so that it's completely covered. If you don't, your wing will turn out blothy. 

4 of 4 Courtesy

Lancôme Monsieur Big Eyeliner Marker 

Consider Lancôme's newest eyeliner the closest thing to using an actual Sharpie on your eyes, which we don't suggest doing. Use the flat side of the felt tip to glide along your upper lash line to create a thick, clean line. Use the fine tip to fill-in your wing. 

If you love a dramatic or punk-y graphic cat eye, you'll love this marker. I was able to draw on a thick line in a single stroke. Bonus: the color is super pigmented and although I was only wearing it for the night, I believe that it will actually stay on for up to 24 hours like the brand claims because it was almost impossible to take off with eye makeup remover. 

