8 Eyelash Primers That'll Give You the Best Lashes of Your Life 

What do foundation, eyeshadow, and mascara have in common? They all work better with a primer. If your go-to mascara has been flaking and smudging, plus lacking in the lengthening and volumizing department, a primer is a simple solution that will instantly elevate your lashes to their full potential.

If an eyelash primer isn't a part of your usual makeup routine, you need to change that—stat. Aside from prepping your lashes so that mascara remains intact and flake-free throughout the day, when cocktailed with your favorite mascara, a few swipes of a primer will amplify your lashes’ volume and extend their length. Not to mention some formulas even have an added tint that boosts your mascara’s pigment for an even bigger impact. If those benefits aren’t convincing enough to add a tube to your makeup bag, primers also work to condition and moisturize lashes to strengthen and promote natural growth.

Scroll down for the eight primers that we use to maximize our lashes—no extensions necessary.

