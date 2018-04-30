8 Eyelash Primers That'll Give You the Best Lashes of Your Life 

Erin Lukas
Apr 30, 2018

What do foundation, eyeshadow, and mascara have in common? They all work better with a primer. If your go-to mascara has been flaking and smudging, plus lacking in the lengthening and volumizing department, a primer is a simple solution that will instantly elevate your lashes to their full potential. 

If an eyelash primer isn't a part of your usual makeup routine, you need to change that—stat. Aside from prepping your lashes so that mascara remains intact and flake-free throughout the day, when cocktailed with your favorite mascara, a few swipes of a primer will amplify your lashes’ volume and extend their length. Not to mention some formulas even have an added tint that boosts your mascara’s pigment for an even bigger impact. If those benefits aren’t convincing enough to add a tube to your makeup bag, primers also work to condition and moisturize lashes to strengthen and promote natural growth.

Scroll down for the eight primers that we use to maximize our lashes—no extensions necessary. 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Pixi Black Lacquer Lash Primer

Use this tinted primer pre- or post-mascara application for extra volume and definition. Alternatively, you can wear it alone for a more natural look. 

Pixi $15
2 of 8 Courtesy

Tarte Cosmetics Opening Act Lash Primer

Instead of resorting to extensions, apply this primer before mascara for fuller lashes. It's infused with plant-based conditioning agents that strengthen lashes with continued use. 

Tarte $22
3 of 8 Courtesy

Givenchy Mister Lash Booster 

On top of helping your mascara stay on longer, Givenchy's non-sticky serum primer reinforces lashes so they're less likely to fall out. 

Givenchy $32
4 of 8 Courtesy

Smashbox Photo Finish Lash Primer 

The ultra-thin comb of Smashbox's primer separates and defines lashes, plus prevents your mascara from flaking or smudging. 

Smashbox $23
5 of 8 Courtesy

NYX Big & Loud Lash Primer 

When you don't want to spend money on a primer that's more expensive than your favorite mascara, this under-$10 drugstore buy is your best bet. It enhances the length and thickness of lashes while keeping your mascara from budging. 

NYX $7
6 of 8 Courtesy

Estée Lauder Lash Primer Plus Full Treatment Formula 

Coat your lashes with this primer and leave it on overnight as an extra conditioning treatment. It makes lashes stronger so you'll experience less breakage over time. 

Estee Lauder $22
7 of 8 Courtesy

Dior Diorshow Maximizer 3D Triple Volume Plumping Lash Primer 

If extra thick, fluffy lashes are your M.O., then this Dior primer is for you. It has an air-pumped texture, and provides lashes with maximum volume and separation. The effects build when it's used regularly.

Dior $30
8 of 8 Courtesy

Blinc Black Lash Primer 

This jet-black primer enhances the pigment of your go-to mascara, plus the Pentapeptide-17 aids lash growth for fuller, longer lashes over time. 

Blinc $26

