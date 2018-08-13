FYI, You Can Get Really Good Lash Serum on Amazon

Amazon isn't just for stocking up on jumbo bags of dog food, paper towels, and the occasional digital grocery run: it's also home to a vast selection of editor-approved and cult-favorite beauty products. With hundreds of products racking up thousands of user reviews, Amazon can be a pretty reliable source for finding the exact hair, makeup, or skincare product you're looking for by skipping over the whole trial-and-error stage. 

Few products require testing like lash serums. While they can promote lash growth so that they eventually become thicker and fuller, serums take time before their effects start to kick in — or don't. Thanks to Amazon reviews, you can choose for the exact serum that'll become your alternative to wearing falsies or getting extensions without wasting money on any duds. 

To help save you some time from scrolling through all 22 pages of Amazon's "lash enhancer and primer" assortment, we've compiled the best eyelash serums the e-tailer offers. 

Here, you'll find the top five eyelash serums to buy on Amazon. 

Organys Lash & Brow Booster Serum 

Amazon users freak out over Organys' best-selling serum because it promises to deliver major growth in 60 days, although some reviewers say they began to see a difference in their lashes in just 2-3 weeks. Rather than loading its formula with a bunch of chemicals whose names you can't pronounce, Organys' serum is made with natural amino acids that stimulate hair growth. 

Hairgenics Lavish Lash Eyelash And Brow Serum 

With 4,575 glowing 5-star reviews, Hairgenics serum is your best bet if you've never used one before. It's become an Amazon fan-favorite because the serum is formulated with a mix of naturally-derived botanical compounds that promote hair growth and thickness. Plus, it's hypoallergenic to minimize the risk of any irritation. 

Vassoul Natural Eyelash Growth Serum 

Instead of relying on expensive extensions for longer lashes, try Vassoul's natural growth serum. It has a gentle formula that's safe to use for all skin types. While the brand says you can expect to see results in as little as 2-4 weeks, you'll experience the full effect in 60 days. 

RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner

One of the OG lash serums, RevitaLash remains one of the top choices out there. In addition to helping lashes grow, it has nourishing ingredients in it like  green tea, ginseng, and biotin to strengthen them so that they don't break. 

Rapidlash Eyelash Enhancing Serum

This classic serum won't make your lashes grow as fast as weeds, but it will make them appear more dense and full. 

