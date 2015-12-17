The Best Eyelash Conditioners to Get Strong, Healthy Lashes Fast

Serena Becker
Alexis Bennett
Dec 17, 2015 @ 11:15 am

We all want long flirty lashes, but no matter how much mascara you apply, maximum length won't be achieved without complete health. Luckily, there are several formulas that are designed to ensure each strand receives the nutrients they need for strong, dramatic fringe (even after mascara is wiped off). We've gathered our favorite nourishing conditioners that are packed with beneficial oils and vitamins. Scroll down to find the perfect treatment for your eyelashes.

RELATED: InStyle Beauty Editors Reveal the Best Mascaras of 2015

1 of 7 Courtesy

Talika lash Conditioning Cleanser

Removing mascara and buildup from eyelash glue can wreak havoc on your lashes. Instead of rubbing with harsh makeup removers, reach for a gentle cleanser like this expert favorite, which is filled with silk proteins.

$17; talika.com

Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Revitalash Advanced 3.5 Eyelash Conditioner

Aging and stress can cause lashes to become brittle or limp. Add life back into every strand with this fortifying conditioner’s precise application tip.

$150; revitalash.com

3 of 7 Courtesy

Realash Eyelash Enhancer

For a healthier looking flutter, strengthen lashes with this formula, which is enriched with natural ingredients that are perfect for the delicate skin around the eyes.

$80; realash.com

Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

bbrowbar Luscious Lash Oil

It doesn’t get any better than conditioning your lash with hydrating essential oils like jojoba and olive. A few applications of this vitamin E-packed mix will reveal softer healthy fringe in no time.

$30; saksfifthavenue.com

Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Perfekt Lash Perfection Gel

Here’s a primer, conditioner, and mascara all wrapped up in one tube that naturally builds the definition and volume of lashes.

$29; sephora.com

Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Boots No7 Fanomenal Lash Serum

After 8 weeks of consistently applying this serum you’ll notice fuller and darker lashes at an unbeatable price.

$10; drugstore.com

Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

LASHFOOD Conditioning Lash Primer

Before applying mascara, treat your lashes to this biotin-enriched primer, which is also filled with thickening microfibers.

$20; sephora.com

Hair by Nathan Rosenkranz for Alterna Hair Care for Honey Artists,Makeup by Deanna Melluso for Armani for The Wall Group, Manicure by Maki Sakamoto for Kate Ryan Inc, Modeled by Maja Brodin at The Society Management

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!