8 Eyebrow Products That Will Give You the Best Brows Ever, According to Sephora Customers

Let’s face it, the ritual of defining eyebrows has become a major part of many women’s daily beauty routines. Whether you prefer perfectly shaped arches or you’re partial to bolder, bushier brows, there’s a product out there to help you achieve the eyebrows of your dreams. In fact, some brow products work so well, customers won’t stop singing their praises.

Sephora shoppers, in particular, have been extremely vocal about which products worked best for them. So, we rounded up eight of the most-beloved brow products on the beauty retailer’s website. Not only are these products best sellers, but they also have hundreds of thousands of likes and five-star reviews between them.

From a highly-coveted eyebrow pencil that fills in thin, sparse eyebrows to a brow serum that boosts hair growth to an eyebrow enhancer that helps define arches, these are the trusty brow products that Sephora shoppers can’t stop raving about.

Best Brow Pencil: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz

With over 560,000 likes and 9,000 five-star reviews, the Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz is basically the holy grail of eyebrow pencils. Happy customers are obsessed with the tiny applicator, which allows you to create precise hair-like strokes, as well as the smudge-proof formula that stays put all day. The pencil even comes in 10 different shades, so you can easily match it to your natural brow color.

To buy: $21; sephora.com

Best Brow Powder: Kat Von D Brow Struck Dimension Powder

If filling in brows with a powder is more your style, opt for the Kat Von D Brow Struck Dimension Powder. Customers who left perfect reviews raved about how easy it is to use as well as how long it lasts. They especially love the shimmer in the powder, which adds dimension to your brows and prevents them from looking dull and flat.

To buy: $20; sephora.com

Best Brow Brush: Anastasia Beverly Hills Brush #12

To help you apply a brow powder, a great brush is a must. The Anastasia Beverly Hills Brush #12 is one of the most-beloved options around. Over 84 percent of Sephora reviewers gave this brush a perfect five-star rating, with the majority saying the brush will leave your brows looking professionally done. The angled-cut brush helps fill in arches with the powder or pomade of your choice, while the spoolie on the other end helps blend the product in evenly.

To buy: $18; sephora.com

Best Brow Tinted Gel: Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow + Volumizing Eyebrow Gel

Looking for a way to add volume and definition to your brows? Over 130,000 Sephora customers have given the Benefit Cosmetics Gimme Brow + Volumizing Eyebrow Gel their seal of approval. The water-resistant formula contains tiny microfibers that adhere to your natural brow hairs to help add fullness. In a self-evaluating study, 94 percent of users said brows looked visibly thicker after using the tinted gel.

To buy: $24; sephora.com

Best Brow Grooming Gel: Sephora Collection Brow Gel

The Sephora Collection Brow Gel is another highly-reviewed brow product. The clear gel helps sculpt, set, and condition brows with just one swipe! Customers love how well the gel keeps brow hairs in place. One glowing review said, “I SWEAR by this little tube of goodness.”

To buy: $12; sephora.com

Best Brow Growth Serum: Shiseido Full Lash and Brow Serum

The Shiseido Full Lash and Brow Serum has a 4.1-star rating with over 20,000 likes. Satisfied customers say that the serum helped them grow back hair in patchy areas, leaving brows looking fuller and healthier. Many customers even saw a noticeable difference in brow fullness with just one week of use! (Um, there’s a reason thousands of shoppers are obsessed.)

To buy: $36; sephora.com

Best Brow Enhancer: Sephora Collection Brow Enhancer

Sephora customers can’t stop raving about the Sephora Collection Brow Enhancer. The jumbo highlighter pencil is used to define both the brow bone and the arch of the brow. Many reviewers wrote that the product helps their brows pop by giving them added shape and definition.

To buy: $12; sephora.com

Best Brow Kit: Benefit Cosmetics Bomb Ass Brows! By Desi Perkins Set

If you are new to brow grooming or just want the convenience of shopping for everything at once, the Benefit Cosmetics Bomb Ass Brows! By Desi Perkins Set is for you. Each item in the kit was hand-picked by beauty vlogger Desi Perkins, and Sephora customers can’t get enough! One reviewer wrote, “I love this set, it literally has everything you need.”

Every set comes with the brand’s Foolproof Brow Powder, Precisely My Brow Pencil, High Brow Highlight & Lift Pencil, Brow Setter Shaping & Setting Gel, ka-BROW! Cream-Gel Eyebrow Color, and an angled brow brush with a spoolie. So, yes — this kit has pretty much everything you’d ever need for your brows.

To buy: $59; sephora.com