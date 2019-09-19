The 11 Best Eye Creams for Dark Circles, According to Thousands of Customer Reviews

Image zoom Organys/Instagram

Dealing with dark circles is never fun. While the right concealer can cover them up in a pinch, if you’re looking for a more long-lasting treatment, a powerful eye cream is probably your best bet. With thousands of options in stores — and most of them targeting fine lines and wrinkles — finding an eye cream that is specially formulated for dark under-eye circles can feel downright daunting.

So to help you cut through the clutter, we turned to real reviews from shoppers to find out which eye creams will actually help diminish the look of dark circles. These top-rated products, outlined below, not only have near-perfect ratings, but they also have an overwhelming amount of glowing five-star reviews between them.

From hydrating eye creams to brightening gels and affordable finds, we’ve rounded up 11 powerful eye creams that customers say will banish dark under-eye circles for good.

These are the best eye creams for dark circles:

Best Overall: Korres Black Pine 3D Sculpting, Firming & Lifting Eye Cream

This powerful eye cream from Korres not only targets dark circles, but it also works to firm skin and decrease puffiness. The product is infused with a black tea agent, a patented ElastiLift 3D complex, and black pine extract, which work together to brighten circles and improve skin’s elasticity. “Holy Grail of eye creams if you ask me. I have had dark circles since high school and have found nothing that works before this. Within minutes of putting the Korres Black Pine Serum on my eyes are drastically different,” raved one customer.

To buy: $56; korresusa.com

Best Luxe Option: La Mer The Eye Concentrate

La Mer is known for producing top-of-the-line beauty products, and this eye cream is no different. The highly potent formula works to hydrate and soften the delicate skin around the eye area while at the same time diminishing the look of dark circles. The best part? The cream comes with a silver-tipped applicator that helps you apply the perfect amount of product each time. It’s definitely the priciest option on the list, but customers say the results are well worth the cost. “Love this luxurious eye cream. Sinks in and does not interfere with makeup. Keeps the wrinkles and dark circles away. I am 69, have been using La Mer for years and have no lines around my eyes. Just can’t resist these products in spite of the cost,” said one shopper.

To buy: $225; nordstrom.com

Best Gel Option: Baebody Eye Gel

This Baebody eye gel has more than 14,800 Amazon reviews, nearly 11,000 of which are four and five stars, for a reason. The best-selling product has been specially formulated to reduce the appearance of dark circles, puffiness, fine lines, and wrinkles. Along with being cruelty-free, the eye gel is made without any parabens and phthalates and safe to use on all skin types. “This gel is absolutely amazing,” said one customer. “I have been using different products to see which one actually makes a difference and I am so glad to finally find out that I can say, with confidence, it is one of the best I have tried. You can use it all over your face too. It makes my eyes look fresh and diminishes my dark circles as well as wrinkles as soon as it dries. I absolutely love it!!!”

To buy: $25; amazon.com

Best Rejuvenating Option: Origins GinZing Refreshing Eye Cream

This eye cream from Origins is infused with coffee and ginseng to rejuvenate eyes and reduce the appearance of under-eye circles. The top-rated cream also has a Clean at Sephora seal, meaning it’s made without ingredients like sulfates, parabens, and phthalates. With details like that, it comes as no surprise that the product has more than 4,000 reviews and 100,000 “loves” at Sephora. “I wanted something to tone down my dark circles under my eyes and this works great. It is cool and soothing to the skin as soon as you apply it. It helps to lighten the area and remove the puffiness. I love this,” raved one customer.

To buy: $32; sephora.com

Best Fast-Acting Option: Neutrogena Rapid Dark Circle Repair Eye Cream

Looking for a cream that will start getting rid of under-eye circles fast? Check out this option from Neutrogena. It boasts an Accelerated Brightening Complex that is specially formulated to reduce the look of dark circles in just one week. What’s more, it comes in a compact pen applicator with an easy-to-use twist bottom. “I have been using this eye cream for about two weeks now and I am seeing a difference. I have been fighting my dark circles for years — this is the best product so far,” raved one shopper.

To buy: $18 (Originally $21); amazon.com

Best Celeb-Loved Option: Charlotte Tilbury Magic Eye Rescue Cream

Celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury developed this eye cream to brighten and hydrate the delicate under-eye area. Since its launch, it has become a firm favorite among Hollywood A-listers, including Susan Sarandon. It’s easy to see why the eye cream is so popular: it’s infused with a winter daphne stem cell extract, which works to improve skin’s texture, and a botanical eye contour complex, which helps brighten dark circles and reduces puffiness. “I love this eye cream,” said one reviewer. “I have been searching for a new eye cream for some time now, and this eye cream is it. It feels great when I am putting it on. I use it both night and day. I have noticed a reduction in puffiness and dark circles. This eye cream is very moisturizing.”

To buy: $60; nordstrom.com

Best for Sensitive Skin: First Aid Beauty Eye Duty Triple Remedy

If you have sensitive skin that is easily irritated by eye creams, consider this option from First Aid Beauty. The tinted eye cream boasts caffeine and licorice root, which work together to help under-eye circles look brighter and smoother. It has also been allergy-tested and features no artificial fragrances and colorants. More than 40,000 Sephora customers have given the eye cream their seal of approval, with one writing, “It definitely brightens up under my eyes and cancels out the green and blue that I have. The product is so good I sometimes don't even put concealer over it and it still looks great. Would highly recommend this product if you have dark under-eyes.”

To buy: $36; sephora.com

Best Firming Option: Pure Biology Total Eye Cream

If you are looking to firm crepey under-eye skin while brightening dark circles at the same time, consider this eye cream from Pure Biology. Packed with fast-acting ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E, and argan oil, this super-hydrating formula glides on smoothly and quickly. “This has been one of the best eye creams I’ve ever tried! Hydrates well, doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin, and has improved the dark circles under my eyes,” raved one shopper.

To buy: $32; amazon.com

Best Brightening Option: Drunk Elephant C-Tango Multivitamin Eye Cream

This eye cream from Drunk Elephant features five different types of vitamin C, eight peptides, and cucumber extract, whichwork together to brighten dark circles and make your under-eye area look firmer and more refreshed. In a consumer study, 84 percent of users said their under-eyes looked brighter, while 97 percent said their eye area felt more nourished. “This is the warrior for dark circles,” one reviewer wrote. “I have had hereditary dark circles since I was like, eight. This is the only cream which makes me look like I am awake and I don't really have to put on concealer afterwards if I use twice a day. I wake up and feel beautiful! I have had no problems with irritation and I have dry, itchy skin.”

To buy: $64; sephora.com

Best Affordable Option: Organys Eye Cream for Dark Circles

This Organys eye cream proves you don’t have to spend a ton of money on a high-quality eye cream. The gentle product works to brighten, tighten, and hydrate the under-eye area thanks to its potent mix of ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and caffeine. Plus, it has earned itself a coveted Amazon’s Choice Recommendation thanks to over 4,000 customers reviews averaging to an impressive 4.2-star rating. “I've suffered from dark circles and puffiness under my eyes since I was a kid. I got Organys Spark over a month ago. I've been using it almost every morning and evening. The product is excellent. Goes on easy, does not leave a residue and you can see the darkness becoming lighter right away. After a week of use, I saw a drastic difference in the bag under my eyes. The darkness and puffiness was much better. Once I'm nearing the end of this bottle I will definitely get another. Highly recommend,” raved one shopper.

To buy: $17; amazon.com

Best Hydrating Option: Shiseido White Lucent Anti-Dark Circles Eye Cream

This Shiseido eye cream not only reduces the look of pesky under-eye circles, but it also makes your skin look plumper and more hydrated. The beloved product is both dermatologist and ophthalmologist tested so you don’t have to worry about it irritating your eyes, and it brightens the look of dark circles by supporting melanin production. For these reasons and more, over 10,000 Sephora customers have “loved” the moisturizing eye cream, with one writing, “I started using this after a recommendation from a friend. I had dark purple/grey circles that were very dark. I didn't notice anything for a few weeks but continued using it. After about 5-6 weeks I really started to see a difference! My husband and friends all noticed. If you give this cream some time you won't be disappointed! I have tried SO many different eye creams with no noticeable difference. This is the only one that has worked for me.”

To buy: $63; sephora.com