The Best Drugstore Mascaras for All Your Lash Needs

Without a doubt, mascara is one the hardest-working products in our kit. It’s often the quickest cure-all for a plethora of beauty emergencies. From looking like less of a zombie, to hitting snooze too many times, to making eyes appear bigger, a few swipes of mascara has the power to instantly make us look awake and put-together.

While it may only take a minute to actually apply mascara, finding the formula that’s the perfect match for your lashes is a little more time consuming, and (since wands have to be replaced more frequently than other products) pricey—if you’re partial to high-end brands.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

RELATED: The Best Eyelash Conditioners to Get Strong, Healthy Lashes Fast

If you’re looking to save some cash in the mascara department, you’re in luck. Some of the best formulas can be found in the aisles of your local drugstore and deliver the same lash-enhancing benefits as your current fancy wand. Read on for high-performance mascaras that won’t leave you penniless.

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Maintain Your Eyebrows