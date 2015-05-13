8 Eyeshadow Palettes You Can Pick Up at the Drugstore

Alyssa Clough
May 13, 2015 @ 12:45 pm

In terms of eye shadow, palettes reign supreme. With so many shade options, the number of times you can mix, layer, and blend feels limitless. There are shimmery creams to highlight your inner eye, conservative nudes for daytime, smokey, metallic shades for night, and even bright blues for a fun summer look. Talk about a multitasking product...

The only issue is that they tend to be expensive. Thankfully, our favorite drugstore brands have our backs. See below for 8 top-notch (and wallet-friendly) eye shadow palettes.

1 of 8

Eye Couture in Eye on Neutral Shimmer

Sonia Kashuk $20 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Beauty Books Eye Set in Bronzed

E.L.F. $5 SHOP NOW
3 of 8

Colour Riche La Palette in Nude

L'Oreal Paris $20 SHOP NOW
4 of 8

Eye-Con Collection

Iman Cosmetics $35 SHOP NOW
5 of 8

Shimmer Strips All-in-1 Custom Nude Palette for Face & Eyes in Warm

Physicians Formula $14 SHOP NOW
6 of 8

Color Icon Eye Shadow Collection in Blue Had Me at Hello

Wet 'n' Wild $7 SHOP NOW
7 of 8

The Nudes Palette

Maybelline $12 SHOP NOW
8 of 8

Love In Paris Eye Shadow Palette in Merci Beaucoup

NYX $10 SHOP NOW

