This is One Of The Best Eyelash Growth Serums On The Market — And It's Under $10

So, you wish your eyelashes were longer and fuller. Sure, there's eyelash extensions or even falsies, but both options are high maintenance, and in the case of extensions, especially pricey.

That's where eyelash serums come in. They might look like clear mascara, but these serums are often formulated with growth-boosting peptides, biotin, lipids, and conditioning ingredients that promote stronger lashes over time. Since hitting the market, serums have experienced a surge in popularity because they're as easy to use as actual mascara, you don't need messy glue to apply them, and they don't require any upkeep.

Even though serums are undeniably convenient in terms of lash-enhancing products, many of them are still on the expensive side; often hovering around the $100 mark. However, there are affordable serums out there that work just as well and won't force you to choose between longer lashes or paying your cell phone bill each month. One such exception is Rimmel London's Lash Accelerator Serum ($8; walmart.com).

Available at your local drugstore for under $10, it would be easy to write Rimmel's serum off because it's got such a low price point — it can't possibly effective as the high-end ones, right?

Wrong. Give Lash Accelerator a chance, and within a few uses you'll be able to notice a subtle difference in your lashes that will continue to build over time. The formula is packed with a blend of peptides, biotin, and natural oils that strengthen and condition lashes so that they longer, and if they're sparse, thicker, too. It does all of this without leaving lashes feeling sticky or looking clumpy.

Since the serum dries down with a natural finish and offers results fairly quickly, it also makes for a great primer to apply before your usual mascara, too.

Considering you can think of Rimmel's serum as getting two lash products for less than $10, it's at least worth a trial run. Something tells me you'll be impressed with the results.