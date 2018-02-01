8 Eyeshadow Looks That'll Convince You to Ditch Your Neutral Palettes

Eyeshadow palettes are the makeup equivalent of a box of chocolates: there's always a few shades that never get touched.

Usually, it's the bright colors that get neglected, even when you're scooping up the last bits of your palette's silver and charcoal shades. While it's true that vibrant shades can be a bit more tricky to apply, it's not impossible to wear them.

Instead of tossing out a half-used palette and moving on to the next one, look to see how some of your favorite celebs have been wearing colorful eyeshadow. Recently, ROYGBIV have all made appearances on the eyes of Hollywood's biggest as they walked the red carpet. Margot Robbie's canary yellow eyeshadow and Demi Lovato's lavender smoky eye are just a few examples.

Here, we've rounded up the best bold celebrity eye makeup looks to inspire you to use all of the colors in your eyeshadow palettes.

