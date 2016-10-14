Bella Thorne Doles Out a Brow Lesson

Bella Thorne has proven herself to be one of the most fun celebs for beauty lovers to follow. She was in on the microblading trend early and isn't afraid to go out of her comfort zone when trying new makeup techniques. Now it appears as though she's sharing her expertise not only with her social media following, but her Famous in Love set family.

In a recent Insta post, Thorne is spotted meticulously grooming co-star Carter Jenkins's prominent brows while in hair and makeup. The actress has managed to groom her own flawless brows, so we're fairly certain Jenkins wasn't worried when she grabbed the brow brush and got to work.

Don't look. Don't look. Don't look. #famousinlove A photo posted by Carter Jenkins (@carterjenkins) on Oct 12, 2016 at 1:40pm PDT

RELATED: Jenna Marbles Just Shaved Off Her Eyebrows

That's true friendship right there. We wouldn't trust just anyone with our brows and we're slightly jealous of the actor that his were perfected by Thorne. If she ever wants to go pro as a brow specialist, sign us up first, please.

And one last request, Bella? We know you're all about the makeup tutorials on yourself, but we wouldn't hate a step-by-step from you and displayed on one of your other celeb besties.