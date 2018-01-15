This Under-Eye Primer Is Your Secret to Always Looking Awake

Clocking in a full-night's sleep seems like an obvious fix for dark, puffy under-eye circles, but for many of us it doesn't matter if we only went 3 or 42 weeks deep into someone's Instagram feed while laying in bed, the large bluish rings just don't budge regardless of how rested we are.

There's no shortage of brightening eye creams to choose from in the morning to apply as damage control before reaching for concealer, but many of these rich formulas tend to cake or pills under makeup products.

RELATED: 10 Under-Eye Concealers That'll Erase Your Dark Circles

That's where Becca's Anti-Fatigue Under Eye Primer ($32; sephora.com) comes in. Use the primer as your final skincare step before you start attacking your under-eye area. Although it's ice blue, the sheer, cooling formula goes on clear and instantly melts into skin so that it doesn't compromise whatever concealer or foundation you plan on applying on top of it.

VIDEO: 5 Products to Help You Winterize Your Skin

The formula combines calming cucumber with energizing matcha green tea and caffeine to soothe puffy under-eyes while smoothing and blurring fine lines. It's part of Becca's new Bright Eyes Collection, a trio of products focused on de-puffing, brightening, and setting the under-eye area. Each of the products have a different function, with the primer as the first step reducing the look of tired eyes.

Here's to never having another co-worker tell you that you look tired ever again.