Ashley Benson Is Making Pink Contacts Happen

Vera Anderson/WireImage
Mehera Bonner
Dec 28, 2015 @ 12:00 pm

Do you ever stare at your reflection and lament the fact that your eyes aren't the color of Barbie? Get in line, friends. Colored contacts, like everything else totally and completely '90s, are experiencing a resurgence, and Ashley Benson just broke out a bright pink pair that have us all kinds of inspired.

#pink

A photo posted by Ashley Benson (@itsashbenzo) on

Of course, this isn't the only Ashley Benson beauty look we love. Check out some of our other faves below:

You can get normal-colored contacts of your own right here, but a prescription is typically required. Pink contacts are also relatively easy to come back, but it's important to research and quality and safety of anything you're putting near your eye. When in doubt, ask your doctor. She might think you're slightly weird when you show her this inspo picture of Ashley Benson, but may the force be with you.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!