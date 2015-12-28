Ashley Benson Is Making Pink Contacts Happen

Do you ever stare at your reflection and lament the fact that your eyes aren't the color of Barbie? Get in line, friends. Colored contacts, like everything else totally and completely '90s, are experiencing a resurgence, and Ashley Benson just broke out a bright pink pair that have us all kinds of inspired.

#pink A photo posted by Ashley Benson (@itsashbenzo) on Dec 27, 2015 at 7:23am PST

Of course, this isn't the only Ashley Benson beauty look we love. Check out some of our other faves below:

You can get normal-colored contacts of your own right here, but a prescription is typically required. Pink contacts are also relatively easy to come back, but it's important to research and quality and safety of anything you're putting near your eye. When in doubt, ask your doctor. She might think you're slightly weird when you show her this inspo picture of Ashley Benson, but may the force be with you.