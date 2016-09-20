8 New Liquid Eyeliners You Need to Try Right Now

Unofficially the MVP of eye makeup, a liquid liner can do it all from creating the illusion of fuller lashes to delivering a timeless, dramatic feline flick. While a steady hand is important in mastering the art of liquid liner, the success of your eyeliner really comes down to the actual product you’re using. Not all liners are created equal and some walk the line better than the rest. Whether you’re looking for a fine, precise line or a dramatic, elongated wing, there’s a new set of liquid liners in town to help you score an eye makeup win. From Lancôme's bendable handle to Urban Decay's ultra-fine tip, we have eight new, all-star liquid liners that won’t budge or smudge, and creates perfect line every single time.

1 of 8 Courtesy

E.L.F Ultra Control Ink Eyeliner

E.L.F. $4 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Burberry Effortless Liquid Liner

Burberry $34 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Lancôme Grandiôse Bendable Liquid Eyeliner

Lancome $32 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

NARS Unrestricted Matte Eyeliner Stylo

Nars $27 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Too Faced Sketch Marker Liquid Eyeliner

Too Faced $20 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Essence Dip Liquid Eyeliner

Essence $3 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Guerlain Precision Felt Eyeliner

Guerlain $32 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Urban Decay Razor Sharp Water-Resistant Longwear Liquid Eyeliner

Urban Decay $22 SHOP NOW

