5 Eyeshadow Palettes for Those Nights When You’re Gonna Dress to Kill     

You know those nights where you don't want to look just fine... you want to look fine? We've all been there. Maybe you wanted to catch a special cutie's eye, or maybe you wanted to make an ex wish they were dead. The reasoning behind it didn't matter, but what does matter is that you want to look good. You want to make an entrance.

On those nights, I like to grab for a kick-ass shadow palette. The following are some great bets for a "come hither" gaze.