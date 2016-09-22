5 Eyeshadow Palettes for Those Nights When You’re Gonna Dress to Kill     

Getty

Shut. It. Down.

Roxanne Adamiyatt
Sep 22, 2016 @ 2:45 pm

You know those nights where you don't want to look just fine... you want to look fine? We've all been there. Maybe you wanted to catch a special cutie's eye, or maybe you wanted to make an ex wish they were dead. The reasoning behind it didn't matter, but what does matter is that you want to look good. You want to make an entrance. 

On those nights, I like to grab for a kick-ass shadow palette. The following are some great bets for a "come hither" gaze.

Kevyn Aucoin The Legacy Palette 

First thing of note is that this palette will suit any skin tone. Second, Kevyn was known in his day for utterly gorgeous faces, but in particular, supremely sculpted and enhanced eyes. So bloody gorgeous. This palette gives you literally anything you need for an angelic look or totally smoldering temptress, with maybe a subtle sultry look in between. 

Urban Decay Naked Ultimate Basics 

If you want a matte statement eye built on basics, you gotta get your hands on this #badgal. It is quite simply is the ultimate. We're talking velvety, rich color that's still blendable. The palette ranges from cool to warm shades, and you can take things prim or edgy depending how you feel. Point blank, it's sumptuous and gorgeous. 

Natasha Denona Eyeshadow Palette 5

This palette in particular is lovely because it's creamy and gorgeous, but the shades are super unique. You can get a rosy look or go for a moss-y green eye. LUSH.

Burberry Beauty Runway Palette

Honestly, I would buy Burberry Beauty products for the packaging alone. It's heavy, embossed luxury—the kind you would be proud to pull out of your handbag for a touch-up. It just helps make you feel so much more glam. This particular palette gives the most gorgeous smoky finish swirled together. It's all you really need. 

Marc Jacobs Beauty Object of Desire Face and Eye Palette 

So this palette goes beyond just eye stuff. It has a brush, bronzer, and limited-edition luminizers. But the shadows? Have mercy. Seriously, you can get a gorgeous golden hour eye, or go for a super subdued sexy and smoked out burgundy eye. It's basically like everything we love about the fall—good light and yummy colors—in one palette. I get dizzy thinking about it. 

