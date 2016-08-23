4 Ways to Fake Fuller Brows

Even if you use every growth serum known to man, fuller brows simply won’t sprout overnight. That’s why pros have tricks to fake the look in a flash. Here, four of their tried-and-true hacks.

“After applying tinted powder and brushing the hair up with a spoolie brush, I mist brows with a strong-hold hairspray. It locks in the color and sets the hair so that brows look full all day—just be sure your eyes are closed when spraying!” —Georgie Eisdell, makeup artist

"For almost all skin tones, I use a light and medium pencil. Start with the light pencil and softly sketch the shape you want, from the area closest to your nose to the arch. Then, using a spoolie or even a toothbrush, sweep the newly filled-in area upward to soften the line. Next, use the deeper pencil, and repeat the process from the arch to the tail of your brows. Blending two different shades creates dimension, which gives the appearance of added fullness.” —Edward Cruz, makeup artist

"Some brow gels dry hard and brittle, which can make your brows look dusty and fall flat. Instead, I set them with a bit of L'Occitane's shea butter. It comes in a mini tin, so I scratch the surface of it with a mascara wand, wipe any extra on the back of my hand, then brush the brows upward and outward. Since it's made of natural shea butter, brows never get hard, chalky, or greasy, plus shea is a natural skin and hair conditioner.” —Andrew Sotomayor, makeup artist

"Instead of using brow gel with the wand it came with, twist off the top and insert a clean mascara wand [from a beauty supply store]. This prevents leftover product gunk from getting on your brows, which can weigh them down and compromise fullness.” —Piret Aavar, makeup artist and esthetician