3 Fresh Ways to Wear Blue Eye Makeup

Sure, blue eye makeup can go wrong faster than you can say “'80s prom.” But when it goes right, it goes so, so right: Consider the spring runways a case in point. Inspired by the shows—and with the help of makeup artist Elisa Flowers—we identified three chic ways to wear ocean-colored eye makeup this season.

Jonathan Saunders

Imaxtree

Flowers loved the modern take on a smoky eye created by makeup artist Lucia Pieroni for Jonathan Saunders. To strike the perfect balance between blue and black, Flowers suggests lining the inside and outside of eyes with a soft, black eyeliner pencil. "Smudge the pencil into lashes and outward onto lids with a tapered blending brush,” says Flowers. "Diffuse the harshness of the black pencil by sweeping a metallic, blue eye shadow onto upper and lower lids, hugging the blue close to your lash lines."

3.1 Phillip Lim

Imaxtree

Backstage at 3.1 Phillip Lim, Francelle Daly applied swipes of Nars Eye Paint in Soloman Islands ($25; narscosmetics.com) at just the inner and outer corners of eyes, topping with matching mascara. For everyday wear, Flowers suggests leaving your lashes au naturel to keep focus on the graphic lines. Use a thin liner brush to create a precise edge, says Flowers.

Sonia Rykiel

Imaxtree

For a slightly more conventional take on blue eyeliner, look to the thin, wraparound lines seen at Sonia Rykiel. Working with MAC Cosmetics, Pieroni used the brand’s Chromagraphic Pencil in Marine Ultra ($17; maccosmetics.com). To ensure crisp lines, “start by sharpening your pencil for a more controlled application,” advises Flowers.