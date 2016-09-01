The 20 Most Iconic Cat Eyes of All Time

Mastering cat eye liner is like taking the perfect selfie: it takes a few shots until you perfect your angles. In the case of the feline flick, there’s a lot of hand contortionism until you’re able to draw a smooth, winged line. But when that “a-ha” moment finally happens, the classic beauty look will instantly become your signature too. Cat eyes have cemented their timeless appeal thanks to their style and eye-defining range from soft flicks, to precise, glamorous wings. No one knows the power of the cat eye like the stars that have made winged-out liner their go-to look throughout their time in the spotlight. The following iconic cat eyes are 20 reasons to take your liner and wing it.

1 of 20 Luca Teuchmann/Getty

Adele

Adele's perfect retro flick is just as beautiful as her heart-wrenching love songs. 

2 of 20 Ian Gavan/Getty

Alexa Chung 

Alexa's subtle feline flick has made cat eye eyeliner synonymous with It Girls. 

3 of 20 Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives

Audrey Hepburn 

Somehow, Audrey's elegant slight flick made her beautiful doe eyes look even bigger and brighter. 

4 of 20 Anthony Harvey/Getty

Nicki Minaj 

What's good? Nicki's dramatic feline flick never fails to make a dramatic statement onstage or on the red carpet. 

5 of 20 RDA/Getty

Brigitte Bardot 

This Parisian beauty's smoky eye and winged-out liner combo transformed her into a French New Wave style icon. 

6 of 20 Silver Screen Collection/Getty

Sophia Loren 

Sophia's lined, wide-eyed gaze will forever be etched into our memories. 

7 of 20 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Lupita Nyong'o 

The actress has effortlessly worn a kaleidoscope of liner shades, but the actress's emerald green cat eye has singlehandedly made us consider tossing our jet black pencils for good. 

8 of 20 Gene Kornman/John Kobal Foundation

Marilyn Monroe 

The 1950s starlet's winged eye, fluffly lashes, and matte red lip is the epitome of glamour. 

9 of 20 John Shearer/Getty

Lana Del Rey 

Along with her dreamy music, Lana Del Rey's mod-inpired liquid liner makes us weak in the knees. 

10 of 20 Keystone/Hulton Archive

Jean Shrimpton 

The 1960s British actress and model nailed mod style with her flipped hair, spider lashes, and feline flick. 

11 of 20 Silver Screen Collection/Getty

Elizabeth Taylor 

On-screen as Cleopatra, actress Elizabeth Taylor rocked a black and blue cat eye of epic proportions. Off-screen, her bold, inky cat-flick was equally as memorable. 

12 of 20 Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

Nina Simone 

Not only did Nina have one of the most distinctive singing voices of our time, she also flawlessly wore a killer cat eye. 

13 of 20 Anthony Harvey/WireImage

Amy Winehouse 

Only an exaggerated cat eye of epic proportions could match Amy's larger-than-life singing voice. 

14 of 20 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

Gwen Stefani 

Gwen may be known for her classic red lip, but her retro cat eye doesn't lie: the singer's winged-out liner is just as much a part of her signature beauty look. 

15 of 20 Jean Adda\INA

Francoise Hardy 

The devistatingly cool '60s singer's perfect flick set the precedent for French girl beauty obsession. 

16 of 20 Desiree Navarro/WireImage

Dita Von Teese 

Dita's flawless feline-flick is a modern nod to classic pin-up beauty. 

17 of 20 Silver Screen Collection/Getty

Frances Nuyen 

A perfectly drawn-on winged line transformed the fresh-faced actress into an Old Hollywood siren.

18 of 20 Harry Langdon/Getty

Diana Ross 

Diana's technicolor cat eye reigned supreme from her stint as a member of a 1960s girl group to 1970s disco queen. 

19 of 20 Ron Galella/WireImage

Grace Jones 

The androgynous 1970s supermodel's graphic wing is the definition of fierce. 

20 of 20 Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Rihanna 

While there's a lot of RiRi beauty looks to love, her smoky, onyx cat eye ode to the character Margot Tenenbaum from Wes Anderson's cult-classic film The Royal Tenenbaums, will always be a standout. 

