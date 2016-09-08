Kanye West Is Now Inspiring Eye Makeup Looks

When we get really into a band or a musician, we usually just buy some merch and call it a day. Maybe a tee from the Biebs, perhaps a sweatshirt from Selena's Revival Tour... But other people who have unbelievably amazing makeup skill sets get to do a little more.

We've seen nail and lip art inspired by just about everything—Stranger Things, Game of Thrones, etc—but what we haven't seen before is Kanye-inspired eye makeup art, or at least we hadn't until now. Sarah Khan, a 17-year-old Texas-based makeup artist is paying homage to Kanye West using eyeshadow of all things.

So if you love Kanye as much as Kanye loves Kanye, but also love a good glitter crease, you have to see this girl's work.

My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy pic.twitter.com/hvqf27FEbw — Sarah Khan (@itsSarahKhan) July 20, 2016

Watch the Throne pic.twitter.com/hkbmpHIvLs — Sarah Khan (@itsSarahKhan) July 22, 2016

The Life of Pablo pic.twitter.com/CcpPv2Kr8T — Sarah Khan (@itsSarahKhan) July 18, 2016

Sarah created eyeshadow looks inspired by every single Kanye album, including Watch The Throne, which is a glittery gold masterpiece.

Speaking to Buzzfeed, Sarah shared her inspiration for the entire project, in case you were wondering what made The Life of Pablo cover transform into something you'd see on YouTube.

"I love Kanye and I love Makeup so I thought it would be so cool to put two of my favorites together and create makeup looks inspired by my favorite artist's album covers," she told the site.

Makes sense!

According to Buzzfeed, she's already done a few more inspired by Chance The Rapper and Travis Scott, so we'll definitely be keeping an eye out to see if she adds any new snaps to her portfolio.