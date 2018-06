There's nothing more bloody irritating than leaving my apartment and arriving at whatever event I'm attending (be that work or something social) only to discover that the smoky eye, one that I have painstakingly blended and shaded and blended some more, has migrated to my chin. All of that effort to look like a disheveled mess and not in the chic way? I'm not into it. Chances are neither are you. But a tiny little trick by the name of eyeshadow primer makes a palpable difference, including keeping your shadow and liner on your lids where they belong. Here are some sure bets.