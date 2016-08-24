The Genius Trick to an Adele-Inspired Cat Eye 

Of all the things that peeve me, wonky liner is probably at the top of that list. There's a time and a place for a smudge or a lived-in look, but liquid liner isn't one of them. I want a sharp line and a on fleek flick. Is that so much to ask? I don't think so. And even with my practiced hands (I've been winging, flicking, and feline-eyeing since my early 20s, late teens), things still can go awry and that's no fun.

But crooked flicks and uneven cut creases be damned because beautyblender invented an genius tool. It's shaped like a silicon guitar pick with a slightly curved side, and it's called the liner.designer pro ($16; sephora.com), and it is brilliant.

So how do you use it? Line the actual lash line with your liquid ink and then hold the edge of this silicon piece up to your lid to get the angle of your wing jussssst right. Then, you look straight in the mirror and match it on the other side, or you can use it to trace a super sleek curve above your crease for some mod liner à la Twiggy.

And last night, I found an even better use. It's amazing with the Pat McGrath Labs Lust004 Kit. First of all, it keeps the lines on your lips crisp and clean, and it will keep your gilded gloss sharp if you indulge in that literal liquid gold. Not to mention, it is wonderful at keeping the fancy glitter within your lips and off of the rest of your face. So, you know, you can look like Pat McGrath and her hands applied your mega-impact lip, or that you indulged in some low-key sorcery to get the look.