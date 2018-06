Eye makeup can transform your beauty outlook — and our editors' beauty tips and product picks are all you need. Discover the best mascara for length and thick lashes. Find your ideal eye shadow and eyeliner (liquid or gel) and the best concealer to hide dark circles. Don't forget the eye shadow primer! Then follow expert eye makeup tutorials to learn how to apply eye makeup and create a perfect smoky eye, super-sexy cat-eyeliner or classic eye shadow look.

Eye makeup can transform your beauty outlook — and our editors' beauty tips and product picks are all you need. Discover the best mascara for length and thick lashes. Find your ideal eye shadow and eyeliner (liquid or gel) and the best concealer to hide dark circles. Don't forget the eye shadow primer! Then follow expert eye makeup tutorials to learn how to apply eye makeup and create a perfect smoky eye, super-sexy cat-eyeliner or classic eye shadow look.