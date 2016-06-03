Everything You Need  To Recreate Halsey's Blue Liner Look

Halsey is in a blue phase right now and we are getting so much inspiration from it. Last week Halsey dyed her hair back to blue and this week she is rocking the prettiest shade of pastel blue eyeliner. Halsey's latest Instagram first caught our attention because it's captioned "Maliblue"and we seriously love puns. Once we got past that, it was hard not to be mesmerized by her light blue eyeliner (but, also her exceptionally glow-worthy highlighter.)

Maliblue A photo posted by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Jun 2, 2016 at 7:16pm PDT

We're taking a page from Halsey and have picked our favorite three blue eyeliners that we're incorporating into our summer makeup wardrobes. First up is Kat Von D's Liner in Nietzche, Judging by her own makeup Kat Von D definitely knows what she's doing when it comes to eyeliners. Her Nietzsche shade is the prettiest color of periwinkle blue and has superhuman lasting power. Second, there's Stila's Stay All Day Waterproof liner in Periwinkle — this is a perfect shade for the summer PLUS it's waterproof so it'll actually last through all of the sweat and humidity we're going to be facing. Lastly there's Tarte's Clay Pot Waterproof Liner in Cobalt, which is a deeper blue than the previous choices, but it is also more versatile because it's a little more subtle.

Brb, going to swipe some blue liner on right now.