Longer Than Life Eyelashes Ran the 2019 Met Gala

Not even a Latisse Rx or your trust tube of Revitalash can compete with the long eyelashes that showed up at the 2019 Met Gala. Not that long eyelashes are never not in, but the star-studded event totally redefined what we know of the facial feature.

Celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra, Lady Gaga, and more utilized the magic that is false eyelashes to create literal works of art out of fluttery hairs and to fit the theme of this year's event, "Camp: Notes on Fashion."

While Hadid opted for a pastel pink version with an icy vibe, Jennifer Lopez toned it down just slightly, wearing set that look a little more like the falsies you probably have stashed away in your makeup kit. Lady Gaga, on the other hand, went for gold strips in various lengths to create her makeup look. These extraordinary lashes weren't worn solo, either. Some celebrities chose to pair them with gemstones, while others played up bright shadow colors and two-toned graphic eyes.

Keep scrolling to check out some of the must-see lash moments of the night.