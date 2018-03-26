These Are the Best Eyebrow Shapes for Your Face

If anyone has mastered the art of creating the perfect eyebrow shape at home, we want your secrets. For most of us, it's an on-going struggle that usually involves over-tweezing a few times and using brow products in the wrong shades.

Truthfully, the natural placement of your arches is the most ideal brow shape for everyone, but if you owned a pair of tweezers in high school, it's probably been years since your brows have looked remotely close to their untouched state.

While it's also important that whatever brow shape you have is what makes you feel the most confident, if you want to completely reshape your brows for a new look, it can be tough to know where to start. That's why we turned to Kelley Baker, celebrity brow artist and owner of Kelley Baker Brows, for help.

Baker, who counts Khloe Kardashian and Zendaya among her clients, recommends starting slow when you want to try a new shape. "You want to remember that we are always trying to make the brows be a different shape than the face so that the two will go together," she says.

Before reaching for your tweezers, read through Baker's breakdown of the best eyebrow shapes for every face shape. Keep scrolling to find your perfect match.

