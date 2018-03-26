These Are the Best Eyebrow Shapes for Your Face

Mark Makela/Corbis/Getty Images
Erin Lukas
Mar 26, 2018 @ 3:45 pm

If anyone has mastered the art of creating the perfect eyebrow shape at home, we want your secrets. For most of us, it's an on-going struggle that usually involves over-tweezing a few times and using brow products in the wrong shades.

Truthfully, the natural placement of your arches is the most ideal brow shape for everyone, but if you owned a pair of tweezers in high school, it's probably been years since your brows have looked remotely close to their untouched state.

While it's also important that whatever brow shape you have is what makes you feel the most confident, if you want to completely reshape your brows for a new look, it can be tough to know where to start. That's why we turned to Kelley Baker, celebrity brow artist and owner of Kelley Baker Brows, for help.

Baker, who counts Khloe Kardashian and Zendaya among her clients, recommends starting slow when you want to try a new shape. "You want to remember that we are always trying to make the brows be a different shape than the face so that the two will go together," she says.

Before reaching for your tweezers, read through Baker's breakdown of the best eyebrow shapes for every face shape. Keep scrolling to find your perfect match.

VIDEO: 5 Ways to Maintain Your Eyebrows

1 of 5 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

If You Have A Round Face 

Baker suggests sticking with a slight arch if you have a round face shape. "This will give this face shape's brow a lift, which will add more definition to the face," she says. 

Advertisement
2 of 5 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Glamour

If You Have a Long Face 

When it comes to your brow shape, think balance. Baker recommends a shape with a high or low arch that has an elongated tail. "This will help balance out the features," she explains. 

3 of 5 John Shearer/Getty Images

If You Have A Square Face 

Because square faces already have very defined features, Baker says to go with a soft shape that will make your brows appear more round. 

Advertisement
4 of 5 C Flanigan/FilmMagic

If You Have a Heart-Shaped Face

If you have a heart-shaped face, further enhance your natural shape by working with it. "I like to give people rounded or low arched brows because the curve of the brow will create a heart look, which will flow with the face," Baker says. 

Advertisement
5 of 5 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

If You Have An Oval Face 

When you have an oval face, don't go too hard on the arch. "A soft-angled brow pairs nicely with an oval-shaped face," says Baker. Raising the arch too much will exaggerate the length of the face. 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!