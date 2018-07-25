These Editors Have Totally Different Brows—Here's How They Groom Them

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

At one point in history, eyebrows had two pretty basic biological purposes: They kept junk like dirt and sweat out of your eyes, and on a sub-conscious level, they help with facial recognition.

In 2018, though, eyebrows aren't just viewed as a way to differentiate Chris Hemsworth from Liam Hemsworth. They’re a form of self-expression, and if the massive amount of products and brow procedures are any indication, there’s not just one way to groom or style them. Brow pomades, microblading treatments, gels, and pencils are literally everywhere, and if you're interested in grooming them, it's hard to know how to use what, and when.

To give you a glimpse into just how drastically different individuals' eyebrow routines can be — and to give you some inspiration for grooming your own brows — we asked four InStyle editors to reveal their personal brow grooming stories. Keep scrolling to hear more from a threading enthusiast, a woman who's brow journey began with Aaliyah, and more.

VIDEO: Beauty School: Feathered Brows