Expert's Top 10: Lauren Zeifman on Repairing Summer Skin Damage

Cosmetic Dermatology Practitioner, Lauren Zeifman, PA-C and Founder of Park Avenue Skin Solutions is one of New York’s leading skin experts. We caught up with Zeifman, who offered her expert advice on everything from how to undo skin damage that surfaces from the summer months, to tackling everyday issues women of varying ages deal with-from wrinkles, to hyperpigmentation, to scarring.

From the invasive to non-invasive, Zeifman provides us with surefire ways of both preventing and fixing signs of aging. She's a stickler for year-round sunscreen use (her favorite  zinc-infused formula works for all skin types) and advocates regular application of hydrating serums and retinoids (the prescription strength and faster-acting counterpart to retinols).  Aside from products and treatments, Lauren suggests  yoga and meditation for their anti-aging and toxin-ridding properties.  Click through the gallery for Zeifman's dermatologist-proven tips for a youthful complexion!

ViPeel

"I am a huge advocate for chemical peels," says Zeifman. "Chemical peeling involves the application of a chemical exfoliant to wound the epidermis and dermis for the removal of superficial lesions, unwanted hyperpigmentation and scars, and to improve the texture of skin, as well as to soften fine lines. Peel summer damage away in a therapeutic manner with one of my favorites, the ViPeel (consult with your dermatologist for further information vipeel.com). Your skin feels like a baby tush and shines like the top of the Chrysler Building after the peeling process is complete!"
Glycolix Elite SPF 30 Sunscreen

"If wearing sunscreen is seasonal for you, it's time to change your ways and get in to the habit of wearing sunscreen 365 days a year. My favorite is Replenix Glycolix 30 ($30; dermstore.com). This is a medical grade, 17-percent micro-ionized zinc oxide. Because zinc is a natural anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory, this cream is safe and effective for all skin types without the risk of clogging the pores or causing a flare-up. Apply this to freshly cleaned skin before applying makeup."
Botox

"What comes along with summer sun are fine lines as a result of constant squinting. These lines are known as the “11 lines” (skin between eyes) or “crow’s feet” (skin around the eyes). Within one week of your Botox treatment, lines fade away (consult with your dermatologist for further information botoxcosmetic.com). I call it the youth juice!"
Tazorac Cream

"Retinoids are a mainstay in all of my patients' personalized skin rehab programs. Retinoids vary in preparations and potency, promoting cell renewal and cell turnover. Tazorac Cream or Gel is my go-to retinoid, which is by prescription only." (Consult with your dermatologist for further information tazorac.com.)
Lumecca Laser

"I am amazed by the results we are getting from the Lumecca laser (consult with your dermatologist for further information inmodemd.com). This IPL treatment is superior to other IPL treatments on the market, combining high-peak power and optimal spectrum output. Expect a reduction in age spots, broken capillaries, scarring, and an overall improvement in skin complexion. Lumecca can be performed all over the body for the removal of sunspots such as on the neck, chest, hands, and legs."
L’dara Advanced Anti-Aging Serum

"The sun can dehydrate our skin, giving way to a ruddy, non-radiant complexion. L’dara Advanced Anti-Aging Serum ($120; ldaraserum.com) is an amazing hydrator. The LBP-5 complex derived from the age-defying goji berry combined with science-backed ingredients allows for the most beautiful texture and silky feeling serum on the market."
Meditation

"It’s anti-aging for the brain! A healthy brain is just as important as healthy skin. Recent research suggests that meditation and other forms of mindful relaxation may help slow down the biological clock."
Fractora Laser

"Treat superficial and deep wrinkles, as well as poor texture, with the Fractora laser (consult with your dermatologist for further information inmodemd.com). The Fractora is the newest generation of fractional ablative lasers. This state-of-the-art anti-aging treatment ablates and resurfaces the skin, improving fine lines, skin laxity, texture abnormalities, and scarring. I am treating face, neck, chest, hands, and upper and lower eyelids with this laser and getting great results."
NIA 24 Rapid Depigmentation Serum

"A concentrated serum ($82; dermstore.com) with the clinical strength of Pro-Niacin that aids in diminishing sun spots and discoloration. Niacin has emerged as a key factor in helping the skin protect and repair itself from sun damage and aging. Other key ingredients formulating this amazing serum is vitamin C, tyrosinase inhibitors and hexylresorcinol. Apply this in the a.m. and p.m. and get ready to see fabulous improvements in your skin’s texture, skin tone, and hyperpigmentation."
Yoga

"A regular yoga practice can improve your skin. Yoga reduces stress hormones that accelerate us to age at an advanced rate and it also removes toxins out of our system that create unnecessary chaos in our body, mind, and skin! The combination of the deep, restorative breaths and the flow of movement will give you an instant glow, wiping away any ruddy summer skin."

