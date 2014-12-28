Expert's Top 10: Celebrity Makeup Artist Lina Hanson's Picks For a Greener Makeup Bag

If your skin has been acting up as of late, take a closer look at the ingredients in the products you use---your makeup could be the cause. Cutting harsh chemicals out of your beauty routine can be an ongoing task, but a necessary one. To provide a starting point, we spoke to celebrity makeup artist Lina Hanson, who has worked with Gillian Anderson, Morena Baccarin, and Portia de Rossi among many others, to get the details on the 10 natural staples she packs in her own makeup bag, including flower-infused essences, acne-fighting foundation, and hydrating lipsticks. Click through our gallery to learn about each product now!

PHOTOS:Lina Hanson's Top 10 Picks for a Greener Makeup Bag