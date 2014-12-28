Expert's Top 10: Celebrity Makeup Artist Lina Hanson's Picks For a Greener Makeup Bag

If your skin has been acting up as of late, take a closer look at the ingredients in the products you use---your makeup could be the cause. Cutting harsh chemicals out of your beauty routine can be an ongoing task, but a necessary one. To provide a starting point, we spoke to celebrity makeup artist Lina Hanson, who has worked with Gillian Anderson, Morena Baccarin, and Portia de Rossi among many others, to get the details on the 10 natural staples she packs in her own makeup bag, including flower-infused essences, acne-fighting foundation, and hydrating lipsticks. Click through our gallery to learn about each product now!

Alexis Smart Flower Remedies

Taking care of your body physically is important, but it's also equally important to take care of your emotional body. I love flower essences, and they have such a positive and healing impact on your body and well-being. Alexis Smart Flower Remedies ($30 each; alexissmart.com) has a variety of wonderful flower essences.
Ilia Lipsticks

Moisturizing lipsticks with beautiful long-lasting shades that will nourish and repair your lips with vitamins and natural oils ($26 each; net-a-porter.com).

Burt's Bees Tinted Lip Balm

Love these lip tints($7 each; burtsbees.com)-they work great for everyday if you want a hint of color, and keep your lips smooth and soft.

Kjaer Weis Mascara

A wonderful mascara that doesn't clump or flake, and gives your lashes great length ($38; net-a-porter.com).

Lina Hanson Global Face and Body Serum

These oil blends ($85; spiritbeautylounge.com) are wonderful skin hydrators that will absorb into the skin fast, leave your skin with a gorgeous glow and improve your texture of your skin. They are hand-blended and completely natural and organic.

Coconut Oil

My go-to oil for everything. I use it in my green smoothies in the morning for healthy skin, for oil-pulling, I apply it to my hair as a hair mask and it works great for removing makeup. It works for so many things, Make sure to get one that is organic and unrefined ($8; drugstore.com).
Sappho Liquid Foundation

This foundation ($52; sapphoorganics.com) works for all skin-types and blends so easily onto your skin. It contains aloe juice and organic oils that will reduce the appearance of acne and rosacea.

Sheswai Nail Polish

Nail polishes have so many toxins, so it's so important to choose one that has no formaldehyde and toluene. I love Sheswai Lacquer ($16 per bottle; sheswaibeauty.com) because the nail polishes come in so many gorgeous shades, and the packaging is adorable.

Essentia Water

Hydration is one of the most important things to healthy and beautiful skin and overall well-being. I love Essentia water ($31 per case; essentiawater.com) because it's a great tasting and smooth alkaline water that keeps my skin hydrated and smooth. I always try to keep a bottle with me.

