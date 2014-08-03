Expert's Top 10: Cesar Ramirez's Favorite Products for Curly Hair

When it comes to coveted textured curls, Cesar Ramirez is THE name of the moment. In fact, our beauty director Kahlana Barfield calls those perfect ringlet-meets-beach waves Cesar Curls. He started them on Ciara and now everyone wants in and we don't blame them. We caught up with Ramirez and got the insider dish on his must-haves.

Where are you from?I was born in Newark, NJ but spent most of my childhood in Puerto Rico. Went to high school and cosmetology school in Belleville, NJ.

Where are you based?I'm currently based in both NY and LA. My goal was always to be bicoastal.

What was your big break in hair styling?My client Amanda Silverman from 42West referred me to her client Cassie for a GQ photoshoot. We hit it off so well that I ended up on a world tour with Cassie for 2 years.

You see so many major celebrities – do you ever get star struck?Yes.... Of course! I've been lucky enough to have met many, many celebrities but it's always exciting to meet talented people you admire.

Which beauty rule was made to be broken?

Age shouldn't determine hair length. As long as it's well maintained and the cut is flattering, so don't think you can't maintain length as you get older.

What's going to be the next big thing in hair trends?I love trends and being inspired by them but I also believe in individuality. I think the mid-length hair cuts will ride out for a little longer and with natural texture. It's all about embracing natural curl and waves so moving away from the constant relaxing, flat ironing and curling. Think Carrie Bradshaw's curly lob. With Fall fast approaching, we're also going to start seeing bangs but with a new spin. Big, blunt, thick and messy bangs.

Does your strands have some natural texture? Click through the gallery to see Cesar's top 10 products for curly hair!

Shu Uemura Silk Bloom Restorative Shampoo and Conditioner

“The true secret to a great hairstyle is to start on clean healthy hair. That's why I love to start with Shu Uemura's Silk Bloom Shampoo ($48; shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com) and Conditioner ($58; shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com). It repairs hair fiber and adds body for great movement.”

Mizani Fiberfyl Fiber Strengthening Treatment

“On damaged hair my go-to treatment is Mizani's Fiberfyl Strengthening Treatment ($17; mizani.com). Using 5% Filloxane, it penetrates the hair fiber and fills in weakened areas.”

The Wet Brush

“Hair is at its weakest point when wet! Never rip through strands to detangle. Keep a Wet Brush ($9; thewetbrush.com) in your shower to brush through your conditioner.”

Mizani's Therma Strength Heat Protecting Serum

“Your hair is at risk of damage everyday with every hairstyle, so I recommend prepping your hair while damp with Mizani's Heat Protection Serum Brush ($23; ulta.com). Not only does it provide anti-breakage ceramides, but it also leaves the hair shiny and voluminous.”

Harry Josh Pro Tools Pro Dryer

“Blow-drying can be a pain, literally. That's why I use my (Harry Josh Ion Blow-Dryer ($300; hairenvy.com). It's incredibly lightweight yet incomparably powerful-this innovative tool minimizes frizz while significantly reducing drying time.”

Kérastase Resistance Fibre Architecte

“You can never be too safe, and hot tools can wreck havoc, so after my blow-dry I love to apply Kerastase Architecte ($42; kerastase-usa.com). Its intra-cylane and pro-keratin work together to reinforce and fill in damaged hair fibers. Then, ceramides seal the newly healthy strands and gives them a sleek, uniform exterior. Best activated by heat, it’s perfect with curling irons and flat irons.”

Nume Titan 3 Curling Wand

“For the perfect waves, I pull out my Nume curling wand ($230; numeproducts.com). I twist and wrap away from the face, let the hair heat up for a few seconds then unwrap and pull on ends while it cools.”

Mizani Thermasmooth Smooth Guard Smoothing Serum

“On coarse, fuller hair I polish my waves with Mizani's ThermaSmooth Smooth Guard Spray ($25; oribe.com) to add shine, manageability, anti-frizz, and anti-humidity protection.”

Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray

“On a finer hair type, I add body and texture to my waves with Oribe's Dry Texturizing Spray ($42; oribe.com). It really pumps up your style and absorbs any scalp oils.”

Mizani HRM Humidity Resistance Mist

“Now that your hair is healthy and shiny with big messy waves, how do you keep them? Try Mizani's Humidity Resistance spray Spray ($17; ulta.com). It locks in your style and locks out humidity to leave your hair soft to the touch.”

