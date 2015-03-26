Expert Tips

InStyle.com
Mar 26, 2015 @ 4:34 pm
Star Hair and Makeup Secrets
pinterest
Star Hair and Makeup Secrets
Hear from the stylists behind the red-carpet looks of celebs like Rebecca Romijn and Cameron Diaz.
1 of 2

Advertisement
1 of 1

Star Hair and Makeup Secrets

Hear from the stylists behind the red-carpet looks of celebs like Rebecca Romijn and Cameron Diaz.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!