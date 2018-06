Expert Picks: The 10 Best Mani-Pedi Combos for Summer

When sticking to the same color family, Hipp suggests selecting a shade slightly darker on your hands than on your toes, or vice versa. “This gives your overall look a planned consistency,” she says. To get the look, try out Hipp’s eco-friendly polish Throwing Shade (loved by Jennifer Garner) on nails, paired with Better Slate Than Never on toes. Both are available in an 8-piece collection in June for $10 at costco.com