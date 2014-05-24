Expert Picks: The 10 Best Mani-Pedi Combos for Summer

Sarah Walter
May 24, 2014 @ 1:30 pm

With sandals finally taking the place of slush-soaked boots, nails are in dire need of some TLC. We delved into the creative genius of three of the best celebrity nail experts in the business: Jin Soon, Jenna Hipp, and Julie Kandalec. They shared their picks for summer’s best mani-pedi pairings. Whether you prefer a more classic combo, or embrace the bold options this season has to offer, we’ve got a look for you.

Neon & Neutral

For this unlikely duo, nail artist Julie Kandalec says, “let one shine and one take the back seat. I love a perfectly clean pedi—especially juxtaposed with a neon nail (Estee Lauder Pure Color Nail Lacquer in Nudite, $21; esteelauder.com) and (Floss Gloss in Lean, $8; flossgloss.com)."
Tone on Tone

Don’t be afraid of being matchy-matchy, even in an unexpected color. Kandalec declares, "Green can be universally flattering—in the right tones. A semi-opaque (think of skim milk—that thin opaque tone) light green (RGB Nail Polish in Dew, $18; rgbcosmetics.com) on toes is hyper-fresh, and a statement green (Essie in First Timer, $8.50; essie.com) on hands ties it all together."
"Tonal" Colors

If your workplace is on the more conservative side, Kandalec advises wearing varying shades of the same color. “A shell pink like Dolly Pink (Jin Soon, $18; sephora.com) is feminine but not boring, and she can kick it up with a bright fuchsia hue on toes (Deborah Lippmann in Whip It, $18; deborahlippmann.com) for after the sun sets."
Complementary

Essie’s Butler Please (our 2014 Best Beauty Buys winner for Best Bright Nail Polish), is one of our favorites ($8.50; essie.com). Add it to your nail game by pairing it with complementary shade Clambake ($8.50; essie.com), a technique Kandalec claims to be “the most bold nail move.”
Blue/Off White

Manicurist and salon owner Jin Soon Choi suggests squashing nail protocol, swapping the bold color to nails, with the more subtle on toes, as "it’s more fun to mix them up." For a “cool, sporty summer look,” top with Soon’s Polka White topping over Cool Blue (JINsoon Cool Blue, $18; jinsoon.com) and (JINsoon Kookie White, $18; jinsoon.com).
Cherry/Rosie Beige

Indulge in the ultimate girly pairing that Soon says “can be classic and modern at the same time. (JINsoon Cherry Berry, $18; jinsoon.com) and (Michael Kors Hint, $18; michaelkors.com)."
Orange/Light Blue

Drawing inspiration from a pop art palette, Soon declares this mix, a pool-toned blue (JINsoon Poppy Blue, $18; jinsoon.com) and sherbet orange (Chanel Le Vernis Nail Colour in Distraction, $18; nordstrom.com), “fun and young-a great mood lifter!”
Buff/Bright

Summer is prime time for brightly-colored polish, but going au naturel, especially with RGB’s vitamin fortified “Buff In A Bottle” ($9; beauty.com) is a healthy alternative for nails. Add a punch of color to the look with Sheswai’s “Hot Damn” fuchsia shade ($16; sheswaibeauty.com) to toes.
Nail Wraps/Nail Polish

Green celebrity nail stylist Jenna Hipp points to the ease of nail wraps (NCLA + Nailing Hollywood Nail Wraps in Fowl Play, $16; shopncla.com), which can last up to two weeks, as a go-to for long, lazy summer days. RGB’s fittingly-named “Peacock” is a universally appealing shade ($18; rgbcosmetics.com) that Hipp feels would look best with a slight tan.
Two-Toned

When sticking to the same color family, Hipp suggests selecting a shade slightly darker on your hands than on your toes, or vice versa. “This gives your overall look a planned consistency,” she says. To get the look, try out Hipp’s eco-friendly polish Throwing Shade (loved by Jennifer Garner) on nails, paired with Better Slate Than Never on toes. Both are available in an 8-piece collection in June for $10 at costco.com.

