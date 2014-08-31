Tis' a Season to Remember: Get Nicola Peltz's Best Beauty Moments Of the Summer!

Getty Images (2), Rex USA
Marianne Mychaskiw
Aug 31, 2014 @ 4:00 pm

We’ve got the end of summer blues, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be going for one last poolside dip and daydream about our favorite looks from the past few months. Most impressive on our list was up-and-coming star Nicola Peltz, who went on a whirlwind trip through China, Japan, Brazil and more for the Transformers press tour -- and looked glamorous every step of the way we might add. That's why we caught up with her hair and makeup pros, Adir Abergel and Kate Lee, to get the insider tips on how each look was created! Click through the the exclusive tutorials on our three favorite looks, and to see some fun behind-the-scenes moments from Peltz's tour.

1 of 8 ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images

Shanghai, China

The delicate floral dress was juxtapositioned with a disheveled faux bob and burgundy smoky eyes. Want to try her tousled waves on yourself? First, create a strong middle part for a graphic look. Spray volumizer (Her hairstylist Adir Abergel likes PhytoVolume Actif volumizing spray, $29; sephora.com) on roots from mid shaft to ends, divide hair into 4 sections and braid each. Once the plaits feels totally dry, unravel each section and use a large barrel curling iron to define the waves that frame the face. Spritz a texturizing spray all through out to rough up strands for a “beautiful undone finish to hair,” says Abergel. Rake a teasing comb under the crown to create some height. Pull hair into a low ponytail with a clear elastic and let face framing layers fall forward to create a faux bob effect.

Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Shanghai, China

Shortly before heading to the red carpet, Peltz's glam squad snapped this gorgeous behind-the-scenes shot after finishing her hair and makeup.

3 of 8 ChinaFotoPress via Getty Images

Beijing, China

A pop of red is a classic complement to an all black ensemble. “Nicola wore a black tux with leather shorts and black patent pumps so I added to this chic look with luscious lashes and a bold matte lip,” says her makeup artist Kate Lee. Re-create this crimson pout by using a lip brush to apply Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet Luminous Matte Lip Colour in Le Malicieuse ($35; chanel.com) within the natural lip line. Blot and reapply for staying power. Keep eye makeup minimal so it doesn’t compete with the lip, curl lashes and coat them with mascara for a just a little drama.

Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Beijing, China

Makeup artist Kate Lee puts the finishing touches on Peltz's well-defined brows.

Advertisement
5 of 8 Masatoshi Okauchi/Rex/REX USA

Tokyo, Japan

A stunning tangerine gown, graphic cat eyes and sleek hair equals a look that tops it all. For her smooth blowout, Abergel started with towel-dried strands, and applied KMS California DeFrizz Oil ($19; ulta.com) from mid-shaft to ends. Create a deep part on a diagonal, “it creates a beautiful angle and the severity of the line gives it edge,” says Abergel. Blow-dry strands till there is no moisture left and then swipe a flat iron through strands for a super straight finish. The trick to getting this look secure is by creating a secret ponytail, “it keeps the front of the hair off the face and looks really modern,” says Abergel. Take small sections from under each ear and tie a low ponytail at the nape of the neck. Finish the look with a mist of hairspray to tame any flyaways.

Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Tokyo, Japan

Peltz snapped a close-up shot of her graphic cat-eye. First, prep clean lids with primer so you have the “the perfect canvas,” says Lee. Using an angled liner brush, mix together Laura Mercier Tight Line Cake Liner ($24; lauramercier.com) in Black Ebony and Blue Marine to create a matte midnight blue. Then use the brush to create a strong flicked wing from the edge of the eye outward towards the end of the brow. Then working in small strokes, work the liner towards the inner corner of the eye. Make sure the wing is very crisp for this look, use a pointed q-tip with oil-free makeup remover to clean up any mistakes or smudges, says Lee. With a strong eyes like this, neutral lips pair best. Lee used Chanel Rouge Coco Shine Hydrating Sheer Lipshine in Mutine ($35; chanel.com)

Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Minnesota

Nicola and Adir play around in Minnesota during the US leg of the Transformers press tour.

Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Chicago, IL

Strike a pose! Nicola and her glam squad, Adir and Kate, tour the windy city.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!