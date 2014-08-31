Tis' a Season to Remember: Get Nicola Peltz's Best Beauty Moments Of the Summer!

We’ve got the end of summer blues, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be going for one last poolside dip and daydream about our favorite looks from the past few months. Most impressive on our list was up-and-coming star Nicola Peltz, who went on a whirlwind trip through China, Japan, Brazil and more for the Transformers press tour -- and looked glamorous every step of the way we might add. That's why we caught up with her hair and makeup pros, Adir Abergel and Kate Lee, to get the insider tips on how each look was created! Click through the the exclusive tutorials on our three favorite looks, and to see some fun behind-the-scenes moments from Peltz's tour.