This Moisturizer Has Already Saved My Skin This Summer

As I've mentioned before, I like to glow. However, I do not like to be shiny. I also find that my somewhat-dry skin, gets a 'lil greasier during the summer, which is to be expected. That doesn't mean I like it or am willing to accept it, though. So what's a girl to do? Reach for Eve Lom's newest addition to the Rescue Line, the Rescue Moisturizer. It's keeping my skin conditioned, fresh, and not too shiny, no matter the heat and humidity. For more on why I think it is the bomb-diggity, read on!

What It's Called:

EVE LOM Rescue Oil Free Moisturizer

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A really cute pair of Zara Heels... or $75; nordstrom.com

What Makes It Special:

Ingredients, like Swiss Alpine Flower, work at cellular level to reduce and regulate sebum production to keep skin at its matte best. Salicylic acid combined with pomegranate enzymes work to mildly exfoliate skin for a radiant appearance. Best part is that it's oil-free hydration.

Who’s It For?

The Rescue Oil Free Moisturizer is specifically targeted for those concerned with oily or combination skin. This addition to the Rescue range to helps treat blemishes and breakouts and effectively control excess sebum production throughout the day for a flawless, matte finish.

When to Use It:

Apply to a cleansed face morning and evening for maximum benefits, gently patting into skin.

What It Feels Like:

An extremely lightweight, gel formula that is easily absorbed into the skin.

What It Smells Like:

The formula is unscented.

What the Experts Are Saying:

"For those who suffer from shiny skin, the Rescue Oil-Free Moisturizer leaves skin perfectly matte all day, thanks to the innovative combination of ingredients to keep skin hydrated and shine-free, while being soothed overtime," says Amandine Isnard, Head of Product Development for EVE LOM

What the Internet Is Saying: