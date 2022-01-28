Sagging Jawlines, "Not-So-Fine Lines," and Age Spots Shrink With This $24 Serum
If a time traveler arrived in the present from the distant past, it's safe to say they would not be pleased with the state of 2022. Between the global pandemic and our crumbling social structures, things aren't looking great. One of the few upsides? Now you don't have to leave your house to get great skincare, and some of the best finds clock in at just over $20. We'll take what we can get.
You might not have heard of Eve Hansen's Retinol 2% Serum before, but with almost 1,000 five-star ratings and over 600 glowing reviews, it has the makings of an under-the-radar Amazon hit. "After a couple weeks, it's reduced the not-so-fine lines under my eyes and on my forehead. My skin is firmer and softer, I am definitely now a life-long customer," wrote one shopper. "Works like a charm."
Other people echo those results, even one pale-skinned 45-year-old who said they're a life-long sun lover — and have the wrinkles and redness to prove it. Or at least, they did. As they reported after three weeks of using the serum, "I'm happy to say that the lines are definitely diminished, the redness a bit less, and the age spots are somewhat faded." Fellow customers saw results even faster, according to people who noticed smoother skin and fewer lines in less than a week.
Shop now: $24; amazon.com
At work in the cruelty-free serum is a gentle dose of retinol, alongside a bevy of vegan ingredients like aloe, hyaluronic acid, witch hazel, jojoba oil, vitamin E, green tea, phospholipids, and propolis. Retinol has a sterling legacy for amping up collagen production and speeding cell turnover, but while over-the-counter iterations aren't as powerful as what you'd get from a dermatologist, some formulas can still trigger dryness and irritation.
Which is why the companion moisturizers above — notably aloe, hyaluronic acid, jojoba oil, vitamin E, and propolis — are so important. Propolis in particular is excellent for helping your skin heal faster, even as it fights off bacteria, free radicals, and fine lines on its own. So the numerous customer comments that they see zero sensitivity from the serum make sense, and the results speak for themselves.
"I am thrilled. My jawline sags are disappearing and my face seems tighter," commented a 62-year-old. Those results are consistent, as a last fan wrote. "My skin has improved dramatically since using this product. [It] feels great and looks firmer, and fine lines are less noticeable for sure. Worth the money, and I don't say that easily or often."
Get the Eve Hansen 2% Retinol Serum on Amazon for $24.
