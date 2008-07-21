Eva Longoria-Parker is one busy woman. On top of her role on Desperate Housewives, she’s juggling a movie career, modeling gigs with L'Oreal and Bebe Sport and, oh yeah, her life with husband and San Antonio Spur, Tony Parker. Thankfully, her beauty routine has simplified since her days on Beverly Hills 90210. "In the beginning of her career, she wore a lot of makeup," says makeup artist Gina Brooke, who frequently works with the 33-year-old star. "As the years progressed, her look has become softer and more beautiful." No doubt the former Texas beauty queen looked just as fabulous walking down the aisle as she does posing on the red carpet.
2001: Longoria Parker begins her role as Isabella Brana Williams on The Young and the Restless.
Roger Karnbad/Celebrity Photo
2002
She sets off her big brown eyes with bangs. Her secret? "If you see someone with beautiful doe eyes," she has said, "they probably have false lashes.
Roger Karnbad/Celebrity Photo
2003
The actress opts for a spiky up-do and coral lips. "This warm, flattering shade brightens the face," her makeup artist Gina Brooke has said of the hue.
Dave Allocca/Startraks
2004
Her glow is only partially due to the success of Desperate Housewives. "She has a beautiful complexion," her makeup artist Elan Bongiorno has said.
Gilbert Flores/Celebrity Photo
2006
Longoria Parker trusts her lightened locks to hairstylist Ken Paves. "I don't even look in the mirror when he does my hair," she has said.
Gilbert Flores/Celebrity Photo
2008
Her smoky eye look is for the red carpet alone. "Tony says he loves the way I look when I wake up in the morning," she has said of her husband Tony Parker.
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
1 of
7
Advertisement
1 of 6Roger Karnbad/Celebrity Photo
Eva Longoria-Parker is one busy woman. On top of her role on Desperate Housewives, she’s juggling a movie career, modeling gigs with L'Oreal and Bebe Sport and, oh yeah, her life with husband and San Antonio Spur, Tony Parker. Thankfully, her beauty routine has simplified since her days on Beverly Hills 90210. "In the beginning of her career, she wore a lot of makeup," says makeup artist Gina Brooke, who frequently works with the 33-year-old star. "As the years progressed, her look has become softer and more beautiful." No doubt the former Texas beauty queen looked just as fabulous walking down the aisle as she does posing on the red carpet.
2001: Longoria Parker begins her role as Isabella Brana Williams on The Young and the Restless.
Advertisement
2 of 6Roger Karnbad/Celebrity Photo
2002
She sets off her big brown eyes with bangs. Her secret? "If you see someone with beautiful doe eyes," she has said, "they probably have false lashes.
3 of 6Dave Allocca/Startraks
2003
The actress opts for a spiky up-do and coral lips. "This warm, flattering shade brightens the face," her makeup artist Gina Brooke has said of the hue.
Advertisement
4 of 6Gilbert Flores/Celebrity Photo
2004
Her glow is only partially due to the success of Desperate Housewives. "She has a beautiful complexion," her makeup artist Elan Bongiorno has said.
Advertisement
5 of 6Gilbert Flores/Celebrity Photo
2006
Longoria Parker trusts her lightened locks to hairstylist Ken Paves. "I don't even look in the mirror when he does my hair," she has said.
Advertisement
6 of 6Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
2008
Her smoky eye look is for the red carpet alone. "Tony says he loves the way I look when I wake up in the morning," she has said of her husband Tony Parker.
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.