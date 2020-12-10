Eva Longoria Doesn't Think Women Give Themselves Enough Credit

"We're smarter, we're more efficient, we run things better — there's really no comparison to what a woman can do."

At this point, it pretty much goes without saying that 2020 is a dud. But that's all the more reason to celebrate and uplift the women in our lives who matter most — and Eva Longoria is doing just that.

Since being separated from her family and friends this year, the star shares that she's learned the importance of checking in with her loved ones more often, rather than putting things off when life gets too busy, which quite honestly, many of us are guilty of.

On top of that, the actress is also helping to celebrate extraordinary women outside of her circle by partnering with L'Oréal once again for their Women of Worth program, which was held virtually and televised this year due to COVID-19.

Here, Longoria opens up about the women who inspire her, self-care in a year of utter chaos, and why every woman is worthy.

I think as women, a lot of us sometimes struggle with feeling "worthy." What does being a Woman of Worth mean to you?

Yeah, oh my gosh. I think one of the most powerful things women can do is recognize their self-value and know that it's OK. Women are the CEOs of their households. They make all the educational decisions and the financial decisions and the healthcare decisions, all while working and balancing childcare and probably taking care of their parents — maybe more so during COVID. So it's OK to say, "Hey, I have a lot of value and self-worth" and celebrate it and applaud it. I don't think we don't say it enough. But I think if you surround yourself with a tribe of women who can applaud for you, can point out how great you are, [it can help.]

Then there's the fact that L'Oréal Women of Worth, and even their slogan, "because you're worth it" it is so much more than beauty products. It is about finding your self-worth. That's what makes it so exciting to work for a company like them.

With COVID making it hard to be physically present with our loved ones, how are you honoring the women in your tribe this year?

It is harder, it takes more effort. But we have wine-o-clock Zooms, I'm talking more to my girlfriends on the phone, where before I knew I'd see them eventually, so I didn't really feel like I needed to call them. Now, reaching out and connecting and having a wine-o-clock Zoom, whatever it is, it feels more grounded with COVID. It feels like I have to check in with them. Even my mom, my sister, my family, I actually think it's made us closer, believe it or not. A lot of the times closeness has nothing to do with location.

Thank God for the technology now, right? Could you imagine it was another time and all we had was our landline phones?

I know. Oh my God, I couldn't imagine that.

Life is hard enough, but this year has obviously been extra tough on everyone. So on the days when you're feeling off, what makes you feel like you're worth it?

I'm a mom, so I get validated every day by my son. I'm pretty lucky in that sense. If I make him smile or make him laugh or make him his favorite pasta, he's just so full of love. So I'm so lucky that I have that mirror to remind me that life is not all about me. When it comes to self-care, I'm a huge champion of that. There's nothing like bath salts and candles and hot water that sends me to another dimension. I've been doing a lot of that. And also podcasts. I'll go on a walk and listen to a podcast and I'm just like wow. Listening to people's different experiences in life and learning from their mistakes or from their triumphs it's really been inspiration for me in my own life.

VIDEO: Eva Longoria Just Made Her First Red Carpet Appearance In Months

This year's Women of Worth program was televised, how did you feel about the new set up? Are you hoping it will continued to be aired even when COVID is a thing of the past?

The one thing COVID has allowed us to do is rediscover technology, and make everything more accessible. I definitely hope that we need that spirit of inclusion and inspire more people to be a part of it.

Is there any particular story that stood out for you among this year's honorees?

Oh my gosh, there were so many, but Lindsey Wimmer and Stephanie Gattas. Lindsey went through the experience of having a stillborn child, and she realized that there's no greater loss than the loss of life. So she decided to turn her grief into something positive by increasing awareness of stillbirth and pregnancy loss to support families grieving on that journey. Any time someone can turn pain into something good is just ugh. Like in a time of grief, you're thinking of other people? She's a much bigger person than I am.

Stephanie Gattas, she's a navy veteran who struggled with PTSD after returning home from service. So many people don't know a) how many women serve in our military and b) that they, too, suffer just like men. So she created this program to help people heal after coming back home who are suffering from invisible traumas.

What do you think is the most powerful aspect of being a woman?

Our ability to multitask, I really believe that. We're smarter, we're more efficient, we run things better — there's really no comparison to what a woman can do. If you want something done, ask a busy woman to do it. I think that is definitely our superpower. Right now I'm cooking my son's lunch as I'm talking to you and finding out what my husband wants. But we do it, we get it done, you figure it out.