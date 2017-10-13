Daily Beauty Buzz: Eva Longoria's Bronze Eyeliner

Forget about clouds and their supposed silver lining—today, we're all about the bronze liner along Eva Longoria's lower lashes.

At the annual dinner for the Eva Longoria Foundation in Los Angeles last night, the star contrasted her otherwise cool neutral shadow with a warm metallic swipe of reverse liner. The look was finished with generous amounts of mascara, peach tones on her lips and cheeks, and tightlining on her waterline to amp up the intensity.

The concept of reverse liner, or adding a pop of color along your lower lashes isn't a new one—it's a move we do when we want to wear blue, but can't fathom the thought of blending on some '80s winged shadow. The effect suddenly shifts from edgy to elegant when the bold neon is replaced with a soft metallic.

A bronze eyeliner pencil is the easiest way to recreate Longoria's shadow, but if you don't have that, a fine-tipped brush and an eyeshadow like L'Oreal's Infallible Eye Paints in Brass Knuckles ($8; target.com). Simply run the brush underneath your lower lashes, then apply mascara over the top to conceal any of the powder that may have gotten on the hairs.