Eva Amurri Martino's Lipstick Loves

"This lipstick is a facelift! It's a bright, tangerine-hued red color but is very sheer so you can build the pop. I love to wear very minimal makeup with just some mascara, eyebrow pencil, highlighter on my cheekbones, and this on my lips for a very fresh, laid-back night time look."



Laura Mercier Gel Lip Color in Clementine, $22; lauramercier.com.