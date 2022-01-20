Credit: HBO

Every Euphoria Characters' Signature Beauty Product, According to the Show's Makeup Artist

Plus a few similar dupes.
By Tamim Alnuweiri Jan 20, 2022 @ 7:00 am
I personally think Euphoria is Skins for the 2020s — messy teenagers doing questionable things while wearing enviable clothing and bold makeup looks you (or at least I) couldn't master in high school. There is a lot to digest and focus on from the show, but right off the bat, the makeup became one of the major talking points of the HBO series.

The makeup is extravagant, opulent, kitschy, and bold. To me, the overall vibe in two words is Liberace's capes. Season two premiered on January 9, and attention has returned to the character's makeup looks once again. 

The woman behind all of the buzzy beauty on the show is makeup artist Donni Davy, who was kind enough to give InStyle some insight into how she approaches Euphoria's makeup and exactly what each character's signature makeup product is. 

"The aesthetic spans from ultra-raw and minimal to twinkling Euphoria glam," Davy says. "The overall intention is emotional glam: makeup with an emotional story behind it. The point is for the makeup to first give the audience a little more insight into the emotional states of the characters, and then to register as a cool makeup look, but never the other way around." Below is Davy's one product recommendation for each of Euphoria's main characters, as well as some similar options curated by yours truly.

Rue Bennett

Davy's Pick: Noto Botanics Organic Hydra Highlighter 

Shop now: $28; amazon.com

Probably the most recognizable character from the show, Rue Bennet, played by Zendaya, who won an Emmy for her role in the show, is very minimal when it comes to makeup, especially compared to her high school classmates. Davy recommends the Noto Highlighter, which is an easy-to-use finger pot. I've included two similar subtle options from Tower 28 and Rituel de Fille that can also be applied with your fingers, and two options from Merit and Westman Atelier, which are in stick form for a hands-free application.

Jules Vaughn

Davy's Pick: Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment

Shop now: $18; sephora.com

For Jules Vaughn, played by Hunter Schafer, Davy recommends the above eye paints in multiple colors. They're bold, long-lasting, and easy to create shapes with. Below, I've also included a personal favorite — About Face's Matte Fluid Eye Paint, which does not crease and is incredibly pigmented, a more demure and everyday option from Rare Beauty, and a fun subtle shimmer option from Kaja

Maddy Perez

Davy's Pick: Inglot AMC Eyeliner Gel 77

Shop now: $20; amazon.com

Maddy Perez, played by Alexa Demie, is all about very bold monochrome makeup. A long-lasting liquid, very black eyeliner is important for her character. Aside from Davy's Inglot pick, I've included an eyeliner pot from Chanel, which I've heard beauty editors rave about, an easy-to-use liquid pen from Maybelline, and an eyeliner pot that comes with a brush from Tarte. 

Cassie Howard

Davy's Pick: Make Up For Ever Star Lit Diamond Powder

Shop now: $26; sephora.com 

Cassie Howard is the hopeless romantic of the show. She is a relationship girl obsessed with the idea of being in love. Her beauty look is feminine and princess pretty, for which Davy recommends Make Up For Ever's Diamond Powder, which can be applied anywhere and creates an effervescent shimmery glow. For variety, I've picked a face and body glitter from NYX for a bold option, a liquid (read: no mess) glitter shadow from About Face, and a shimmer-heavy powder from Fenty Beauty

Kat Hernandez

Davy's Pick: Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette 

Shop now: $27; sephora.com

Embracing a newfound sexuality and confidence, Barbie Ferreira's Kat Hernandez character is frequently wearing bold, smoky, and colorful eyeshadow looks. Davy recommends a jewel-toned eyeshadow palette from either Huda Beauty or Colourpop. Below, I've also included an affordable and very vibrant purple Violet Voss palette as well as an easier-for-everyday Anastasia Beverly Hills palette

Lexi Howard

Davy's Pick: MAC Ruby Woo

Shop now: $29; nordstrom.com

Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow) is essentially the level-headed and reliable counterpart to Rue. Her makeup is usually minimal save for a classic red lip. For this, Davy recommends a Ruby Woo-like shade. For other options, I've included a fiery and affordable NYX lipstick, an elegant and chic YSL lipstick, and a sheer, foolproof, everyday option from Glossier.

