Every Euphoria Characters' Signature Beauty Product, According to the Show's Makeup Artist

"The aesthetic spans from ultra-raw and minimal to twinkling Euphoria glam," Davy says. "The overall intention is emotional glam: makeup with an emotional story behind it. The point is for the makeup to first give the audience a little more insight into the emotional states of the characters, and then to register as a cool makeup look, but never the other way around." Below is Davy's one product recommendation for each of Euphoria's main characters, as well as some similar options curated by yours truly.