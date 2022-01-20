Every Euphoria Characters' Signature Beauty Product, According to the Show's Makeup Artist
I personally think Euphoria is Skins for the 2020s — messy teenagers doing questionable things while wearing enviable clothing and bold makeup looks you (or at least I) couldn't master in high school. There is a lot to digest and focus on from the show, but right off the bat, the makeup became one of the major talking points of the HBO series.
The makeup is extravagant, opulent, kitschy, and bold. To me, the overall vibe in two words is Liberace's capes. Season two premiered on January 9, and attention has returned to the character's makeup looks once again.
The woman behind all of the buzzy beauty on the show is makeup artist Donni Davy, who was kind enough to give InStyle some insight into how she approaches Euphoria's makeup and exactly what each character's signature makeup product is.
"The aesthetic spans from ultra-raw and minimal to twinkling Euphoria glam," Davy says. "The overall intention is emotional glam: makeup with an emotional story behind it. The point is for the makeup to first give the audience a little more insight into the emotional states of the characters, and then to register as a cool makeup look, but never the other way around." Below is Davy's one product recommendation for each of Euphoria's main characters, as well as some similar options curated by yours truly.
Rue Bennett
Davy's Pick: Noto Botanics Organic Hydra Highlighter
Probably the most recognizable character from the show, Rue Bennet, played by Zendaya, who won an Emmy for her role in the show, is very minimal when it comes to makeup, especially compared to her high school classmates. Davy recommends the Noto Highlighter, which is an easy-to-use finger pot. I've included two similar subtle options from Tower 28 and Rituel de Fille that can also be applied with your fingers, and two options from Merit and Westman Atelier, which are in stick form for a hands-free application.
Jules Vaughn
Davy's Pick: Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment
For Jules Vaughn, played by Hunter Schafer, Davy recommends the above eye paints in multiple colors. They're bold, long-lasting, and easy to create shapes with. Below, I've also included a personal favorite — About Face's Matte Fluid Eye Paint, which does not crease and is incredibly pigmented, a more demure and everyday option from Rare Beauty, and a fun subtle shimmer option from Kaja.
Maddy Perez
Davy's Pick: Inglot AMC Eyeliner Gel 77
Maddy Perez, played by Alexa Demie, is all about very bold monochrome makeup. A long-lasting liquid, very black eyeliner is important for her character. Aside from Davy's Inglot pick, I've included an eyeliner pot from Chanel, which I've heard beauty editors rave about, an easy-to-use liquid pen from Maybelline, and an eyeliner pot that comes with a brush from Tarte.
Cassie Howard
Davy's Pick: Make Up For Ever Star Lit Diamond Powder
Cassie Howard is the hopeless romantic of the show. She is a relationship girl obsessed with the idea of being in love. Her beauty look is feminine and princess pretty, for which Davy recommends Make Up For Ever's Diamond Powder, which can be applied anywhere and creates an effervescent shimmery glow. For variety, I've picked a face and body glitter from NYX for a bold option, a liquid (read: no mess) glitter shadow from About Face, and a shimmer-heavy powder from Fenty Beauty.
Kat Hernandez
Davy's Pick: Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette
Embracing a newfound sexuality and confidence, Barbie Ferreira's Kat Hernandez character is frequently wearing bold, smoky, and colorful eyeshadow looks. Davy recommends a jewel-toned eyeshadow palette from either Huda Beauty or Colourpop. Below, I've also included an affordable and very vibrant purple Violet Voss palette as well as an easier-for-everyday Anastasia Beverly Hills palette.
Lexi Howard
Davy's Pick: MAC Ruby Woo
Lexi Howard (Maude Apatow) is essentially the level-headed and reliable counterpart to Rue. Her makeup is usually minimal save for a classic red lip. For this, Davy recommends a Ruby Woo-like shade. For other options, I've included a fiery and affordable NYX lipstick, an elegant and chic YSL lipstick, and a sheer, foolproof, everyday option from Glossier.