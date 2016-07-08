This Is All You Need to Glow On-the-Go 

I will let you in on a little secret. On my "no makeup" days, I've been cheating a little. Hear me out, OK? You'll understand why I've been fibbing when you test out this product. Beam Team Hydrate + Glow is essentially your skin boost dream team. Not only does it breathe life into the most tired face with a pearlized moisturizer, but it also adds some serious sheen to any area of your face that you want to show off with the cream highlighter in the cap. The good kind of sheen—think glow. You can kick things up a notch in just a squeeze and swipe. It's easier than Tinder. Excuse the pun.

Read on to find out why I won't go without it.

What It's Called:

The Estee Edit by Estee Lauder Beam Team Hydrate + Glow

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A set of Calvins... or $42; sephora.com

What Makes It Special:

Not only is this gorgeous formulation packed with yummy ingredients like coconut oil, bergamot oil, and hyaluronic acid, but it also redefines versatility. You can use it alone as a moisturizer, as a primer, mixed in with your makeup for added glow, or on-top of your makeup to make those cheekbones go boom.

Who’s It For?

Do you like to look like an otherworldly goddes? Yeah? It's settled then.

When to Use It:

After you wash your face and need to moisturize. Post workout to give your glow and added boost. Essentially, anytime you please.

What It Feels Like:

Fresh, cooling, plumping. Divine, darling. Just divine.

What It Smells Like:

Very light and lovely, but nothing noticeable. It won't irritate even the most sensitive of noses.

What the Internet Is Saying:

Coachella make-up with @theesteeedit... 💋 #beamteam hydrate and glow doing a great job at covering up over danced and tired skin xx #theesteeedit #coachella #ad A photo posted by Poppy Jamie (@poppyjamie) on Apr 16, 2016 at 10:42am PDT