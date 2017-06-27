Essie's Summer Gel Couture Lacquers Are Equal Parts Bold and Beautiful

Courtesy (4)
Marianne Mychaskiw
Jun 27, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

Consider every manicure you plan to get for the rest of this summer officially sorted.

Inspired by the glamour of the red carpet, Essie has launched their 12-color Gala collection under the Gel Couture umbrella. The full rainbow of hues arrives on the heels of New York City's 2017 Pride March, which is coincidental, but totally fitting in retrospect. We've been big fans of the Gel Couture range for awhile—it mimics the long wear and patent leather shine of an in-salon gel mani, with none of the damage from the removal process that would typically follow. We've actually stretched the lifespan of previous colors we've tried to almost two weeks, and considering the latest installment is probably the brightest yet, we'll be trying to extend it even further.

Check out the entire lineup below, and shop the products starting in July for $12 a pop on essie.com.

VIDEO: How to Master the Rise and Shine Manicure

1 of 13 Courtesy

Style Stunner

Essie $12 starting in July
2 of 13 Courtesy

Sizzling Hot

Essie $12 starting in July
3 of 13 Courtesy

Wearing Hue? 

Essie $12 starting in July
4 of 13 Courtesy

Star Studded

Essie $12 starting in July
5 of 13 Courtesy

PR Stunt

Essie $12 starting in July
6 of 13 Courtesy

Platinum Grade Finish Top Coat

Essie $12 starting in July
7 of 13 Courtesy

Living Legend

Essie $12 starting in July
8 of 13 Courtesy

Inside Scoop

Essie $12 starting in July
9 of 13 Courtesy

Last Night's Look

Essie $12 starting in July
10 of 13 Courtesy

Fashion Faceoff

Essie $12 starting in July
11 of 13 Courtesy

V.I.Please

Essie $12 starting in July
12 of 13 Courtesy

Front Page Worthy

Essie $12 starting in July
13 of 13 Courtesy

Beau-tie

Essie $12 starting in July

