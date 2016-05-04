Essie's New Launch Will Give You an Excuse to Buy Even More Nail Polish

The Met Ball is always a huge moment for beauty — there are always so many hairstyles, makeup looks, and dresses to keep up with. It seems fitting then that last night Essie very quietly debuted their new line of long-wear gel nail polish, aptly named Gel Couture. The line of nail polishes is inspired by the painstaking detail and the beautiful process behind all of your favorite couture dresses — and the new bottle shape proves it.

To see them in action check out Elle Fanning, Kate Bosworth and Katie Holmes' glam nail jobs.

no filter @bevansburg #metgala2016 A photo posted by Kate Bosworth (@katebosworth) on May 2, 2016 at 7:39pm PDT

The gels are as easy to use as normal nail polish with the bonus that they wont chip the minute they dry. The two step system means all you have to do to get a finished gel look is 1) apply your shade and 2) apply the top coat and you'll be set for up to 14 days of nail polish wear. Essie will also be releasing the Couture Gels in 42 shades, so we're sure you won't have trouble finding one you like (I've already got my eyes on the light pink Fairy Tailor shade Kate Bosworth was rocking). The Couture Gels will be available this June and will be retailing at $11.50 a bottle — not a bad deal for a gel manicure.