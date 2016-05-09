The Essence of Youth ACTUALLY Exists 

I love me some good skin care. I also love the idea of aging the best and most elegant way possible. I'm of the school of thought that aging isn't a bad thing, it's actually something that not everyone gets to do— but I would like to age well. Like a fine wine. And while many people before me have looked for the essence of youth, I believe I have found it in the Elizabeth Arden Ceramid Youth Restoring Essence, because it has everything you could ever want or imagine in a product that helps you maintain beautiful skin, for the long-run.You're gonna be a good vintage, for sure, especially if you indulge in this treat. The peeps over at Arden would agree, here's what they had to say about this new superstar product. Oh, and, it doesn't hurt that it's in our totally baller May beauty bag, either.

What It's Called:

Ceramide Youth Restoring Essence

How Much It Will Set You Back:

A model fit class and brunch to follow.... or $58; elizabetharden.com

What Makes It Special:

Ceramide Youth Restoring Essence goes beyond basic hydration by providing anti-aging benefits, infusing skin with minerals, nutrients and skin-identical ceramides that are naturally lost in aging skin. These ingredients are vital in helping to restore the skin’s moisture barrier and overall texture, leaving skin feeling soft, supple, smooth and hydrated.

Who’s It For?:

Ceramide Youth Restoring Essence is meant for all skintypes- anyone looking to add to their existing skincare routine.

When to Use It:

Ceramide Youth Restoring Essence is recommended for use morning and night, and is dermatologist tested and safe for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

What It Feels Like:

A revitalizing, water-like treatment that instantly absorbs and infuses new life into the skin to restore suppleness and radiance.

What It Smells Like:

Ceramide Youth Restoring Essence is lightly scented.

Expert Quote about what it is/why it’s cool/different than other products/how to use:

Unlike a toner, which is a skin cleansing step, an essence is the first step in your skincare treatment. It perfectly conditions the skin for the next steps by imparting it with skin-revitalizing properties.

