Amazon's Best-Selling Mascara With More Than 100,000 Five-Star Ratings Is Just $3 for the Next 7 Hours
Attention budget-savvy beauty stans: Amazon's Prime Day sale is here, and it's packed with plenty of outrageous deals on premium skincare and makeup products with high clout and prestigious claims. But between the buzz of miracle age-reversing creams and "magic in a bottle" healing formulas, one humbly priced beauty basic proves its formula is likewise legendary.
The Essence Lash Princess Mascara might not catch your eye quite as quickly as a flashy high-tech skin-tightening device, but upon first swipe, you'll be blown away by its length-boosting and lifting benefits. In fact, more than 113,000 Amazon shoppers have touted the tube as worthy of a five-star rating, pushing it to the top of not one, but two of the retailer's best-seller lists.
Its jet-black, flake-free formula cleanly applies without clumps thanks to a cone-shaped wand with fibrous bristles that separate lashes like higher-end alternatives. But unlike costly competitors, this affordable workhorse is only $3 for a limited time - the savings are exclusive to Amazon Prime members and end at midnight PT.
"This is the best mascara I have ever used, hands down," wrote one reviewer. "I've run the gamut from cheap drugstore brands to high end department store brands, and none work as well as this. I've had friends ask me if I'm wearing false eyelashes and where I got them because they look so natural."
"This is the best mascara ever," another reviewer agreed. "It goes on easily, [has] perfect coloring, and [I] love the way the handle is designed - [it] makes it easy to grip the product while putting it on. [It] stays on all day [with] no smudges or smears. Also, you can't beat the low price."
The Essence Lash Princess Mascara is also available in a highly popular waterproof formula, boasting more than 18,000 five-star ratings on Amazon for its rain- and cry-resistant practicalities that won't budge while you binge-watch This Is Us and weep (no judgement). It, too, is on sale for Prime Day, setting you back just $4 a tube.
Whichever you pick, you can't go wrong with these unbelievable under-$5 price points. Shop the Essence Lash Princess Mascara for just $3 before the sale ends tonight.
