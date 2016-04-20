Essence BeautyBox's #GenGorgeous Campaign Shares Mom's Best Beauty Advice

With Mother’s Day quickly approaching (it’s May 8, people, plug it into your phone now), there’s no better time to wax sentimental on some of the best advice our moms have ever offered. After all, they are the women who taught us what being a woman really means, and that probably included quite a few beauty tidbits.

Essence BeautyBox, the monthly subscription service carefully edited by the mag’s beauty experts, is also feeling the warm fuzzies about mom’s most teachable moments in regards to style, launching their #GenGorgeous campaign. The hashtag honors all of those classic words of wisdom the important women in your life have passed down through the years, with a beautifully shot campaign video featuring the likes of Alicia Quarles and Essence.com hair and beauty editor Deena Campbell.

Each women featured shares the crème de la crème of mom’s advice on looking and feeling gorgeous. They’re also encouraging you to share your personal timeless anecdotes from mom on social media using the #GenGorgeous hashtag.

If you want to celebrate mom with Essence in person, BeautyBox subscribers in Atlanta and Houston will be able to enjoy special events over Mother’s Day weekend. And if you gift a subscription to the service, they’ll throw in a bonus box for you, which is a pretty sweet deal…and sure beats that burnt toast you served mom in bed as a kid, don’t ya think?