Episode Guide

19 of 25 Courtesy of Lifetime

The Winning Look

This week, the contestants were challenged to create a look inspired by Hollywood icons (Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Greta Garbo and Sophia Loren). Maxi's Greta Garbo look, which he achieved using Max Factor Pan-Stik Ultra Creamy Makeup, was deemed the best. (Farah's Sophia Loren was seen as weakest and she went home.) Maxi, along with Todd and Nolan, will continue to next week's finale, where they will step up to the challenge of doing the makeup for a Badgley Mischka fashion show.